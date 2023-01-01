Sabino Canyon, a lush, pretty and shaded mini-gorge, is well worth a visit in fine weather. Narrated hop-on, hop-off tram tours along the Sabino Canyon Trail (adult/child $10/5) depart every half hour from the visitor center at the main car park for a 45-minute, nine-stop loop with access to trailheads and riverside picnic areas. It’s nicest in the afternoon when the sun plays hide and seek against the canyon walls. You will need a Coronado Recreation Pass.

A non-narrated shuttle (adult/child $4/2) leaves on the hour and provides access to Bear Canyon and the trailhead to Seven Falls, which has picnic sites and swimming but no facilities. From the falls, the trail continues up as high as you want to go.