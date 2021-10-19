Tucson

Horseback riding lesson at White Stallion Ranch in Tucson, Arizona.

Overview

A college town with a long history, Tucson (too-sawn) is attractive, fun-loving and one of the most culturally invigorating places in the Southwest. Set in a flat valley hemmed in by snaggletoothed mountains and swaths of saguaro, Arizona's second-largest city smoothly blends American Indian, Spanish, Mexican and Anglo traditions. Distinct neighborhoods and 19th-century buildings give a rich sense of community and history not found in more modern, sprawling Phoenix. The eclectic shops toting vintage garb, scores of funky restaurants and dive bars don't let you forget Tucson is a college town at heart, home turf to the 45,000-strong University of Arizona (UA).

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Travel to Saguaro National Park, Arizona, USA

    Saguaro National Park

    Tucson

    Saguaros (sah-wah-ros) are icons of the American Southwest, and an entire cactus army of these majestic, ribbed sentinels is protected in this desert…

  • Mountain Lion (Puma concolor) peering from cave, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Arizona

    Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

    Tucson

    Home to cacti, coyotes and palm-sized hummingbirds, this 98-acre ode to the Sonoran Desert is one part zoo, one part botanical garden and one part museum …

  • Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures

    Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures

    Tucson

    Divided into the Enchanted Realm, Exploring the World and the History Gallery, this delightful museum of miniatures presents dioramas that are fantastical…

  • Tucson City, Arizona USA - Dec 26, 2018: The famous Mission San Xavier del Bac under a dramatic sky in Tucson City, Arizona on Dec 26, 2018

    Mission San Xavier del Bac

    Tucson

    The dazzling white towers of this mission rise from the dusty desert floor 8 miles south of Tucson – a mesmerizing structure that brings an otherworldly…

  • 4th Avenue street fair.

    4th Avenue

    Tucson

    Linking historic downtown and the university, lively 4th Ave is a rare breed: a rough-around-the-edges, alt-flavored strip with not a single chain store…

  • United States of America, Arizona, Tuscon, Pima Air & Space Museum Pima Air & Space Museum in Tuscon - stock photo

    Pima Air & Space Museum

    Tucson

    An SR-71 Blackbird spy plane and a massive B-52 bomber are among the stars of this extraordinary private aircraft museum. Allow at least two hours to…

  • Women walking on road below saguaro cacti, Sabino Canyon, Tucson, AZ - stock photo

    Sabino Canyon

    Tucson

    Sabino Canyon, a lush, pretty and shaded mini-gorge, is well worth a visit in fine weather. Narrated hop-on, hop-off tram tours along the Sabino Canyon…

  • House detail, El Presidio Historic District.

    Presidio Historic District

    Tucson

    The Tucson Museum of Art is part of this low-key neighborhood, bounded by W 6th St, W Alameda St, N Stone Ave and Granada Ave, and embracing the site of…

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Free Things to Do

If you're looking for free things to do in Tucson, we have nine of the best attractions to start with, from hikes to historic neighborhoods.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Tucson

Lead image for Local Flavor Tucson depicting a special dinner from Charro Steakhouse in Tucson, Arizona

Food and Drink

Local Flavor: the best places to eat and drink in Tucson, Arizona

Jun 4, 2024 • 5 min read

