Pima Air & Space Museum

An SR-71 Blackbird spy plane and a massive B-52 bomber are among the stars of this extraordinary private aircraft museum. Allow at least two hours to wander through hangars and around the airfield where more than 300 'birds' trace the evolution of civilian and military aviation. Take a self-guided tour using the museum's GPS-guided app, or pay an extra $6 for the one-hour tram tour departing at 10am, 11:30am, 1:30pm and 3pm from November to May.

Hardcore plane-spotters must call ahead (minimum 10 days) to book a spot on the 90-minute bus tour of the nearby Aerospace Maintenance & Regeneration Group – aka the 'Boneyard' – where 4000 or so aircraft are mothballed in the dry desert air.