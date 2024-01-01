El Tiradito

Tucson

Located in Tucson's Barrio Histórico, this shrine to a 19th-century local, purportedly killed by his father-in-law when he fell for his mother-in-law, receives offerings to this day for anyone commemorating a lost loved one.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mountain Lion (Puma concolor) peering from cave, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Arizona

    Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

    11.5 MILES

    Home to cacti, coyotes and palm-sized hummingbirds, this 98-acre ode to the Sonoran Desert is one part zoo, one part botanical garden and one part museum …

  • Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures

    Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures

    5.74 MILES

    Divided into the Enchanted Realm, Exploring the World and the History Gallery, this delightful museum of miniatures presents dioramas that are fantastical…

  • Tucson City, Arizona USA - Dec 26, 2018: The famous Mission San Xavier del Bac under a dramatic sky in Tucson City, Arizona on Dec 26, 2018

    Mission San Xavier del Bac

    7.77 MILES

    The dazzling white towers of this mission rise from the dusty desert floor 8 miles south of Tucson – a mesmerizing structure that brings an otherworldly…

  • 4th Avenue street fair.

    4th Avenue

    0.92 MILES

    Linking historic downtown and the university, lively 4th Ave is a rare breed: a rough-around-the-edges, alt-flavored strip with not a single chain store…

  • United States of America, Arizona, Tuscon, Pima Air & Space Museum Pima Air & Space Museum in Tuscon - stock photo

    Pima Air & Space Museum

    8.16 MILES

    An SR-71 Blackbird spy plane and a massive B-52 bomber are among the stars of this extraordinary private aircraft museum. Allow at least two hours to…

  • TUCSON, AZ/USA - APRIL 11, 2019: Arizona State Museum on the campus of the University of Arizona.; Shutterstock ID 1433095772; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Arizona State Museum

    1.56 MILES

    To learn more about the history and culture of the region's American Indian tribes, visit the Arizona State Museum, the oldest and largest anthropology…

  • Outside the Tucson Museum of Art on N Main Ave in Arizona

    Tucson Museum of Art

    0.5 MILES

    For a small city, Tucson boasts an impressive art museum. There's a respectable collection of American, Latin American and modern art, and the permanent…

  • Old Tucson Studios.

    Old Tucson Studios

    9.14 MILES

    Nicknamed 'Hollywood in the Desert,' this old movie set of Tucson in the 1860s was built in 1939 for the filming of Arizona. Hundreds of flicks followed,…

Nearby Tucson attractions

1. Barrio Histórico District

0.07 MILES

This compact neighborhood was an important business district in the late 19th century. Today it's home to funky shops and galleries in brightly painted…

2. Tucson Children's Museum

0.37 MILES

Parents sing the praises of the Tucson Children’s Museum, which has plenty of engaging, hands-on exhibits – from the Discovery Garden to Pet Vet and…

4. Presidio Historic District

0.6 MILES

The Tucson Museum of Art is part of this low-key neighborhood, bounded by W 6th St, W Alameda St, N Stone Ave and Granada Ave, and embracing the site of…

5. Tucson Portrait Project

0.69 MILES

This wall-to-wall mosaic of about 7000 Tucsonian faces is a simple yet powerful testament to the diversity of the city's population. It's in the underpass…

7. Arizona History Museum

1.54 MILES

For an engaging look at highlights from Arizona's past, spend an hour at this family-friendly museum near the University of Arizona. You can walk though a…

