To learn more about the history and culture of the region's American Indian tribes, visit the Arizona State Museum, the oldest and largest anthropology museum in the Southwest. The exhibit covering the tribes' cultural histories is extensive but easy to navigate, and should appeal to newbies and history buffs alike. These galleries are complemented by much-envied collections of minerals and Navajo textiles.

Don't miss the impressive Wall of Pots and take a peek into the climate-controlled Pottery Vault. The museum has more than 20,000 whole vessels.