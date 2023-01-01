Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures

Divided into the Enchanted Realm, Exploring the World and the History Gallery, this delightful museum of miniatures presents dioramas that are fantastical, historical and plain intriguing. You can also walk over a snow-globey Christmas village, peer into tiny homes constructed in the 1700s and 1800s, and search for the little inhabitants of a magical tree. The museum grew from a personal collection in the 1930s. Parents may find themselves having more fun than the kids.