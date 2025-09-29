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The cold may be creeping in, but you can easily warm up your days in the US by taking a trip to one of these top winter-sun destinations. From relaxing on the beach in Rincón or Oʻahu to surfing in Santa Barbara or enjoying the dry heat in Palm Springs, our Lonely Planet team shares its expertise on where to go when you need warming up.

1. Naples, Florida: best for time on the beach

Recommended by Brekke Fletcher, senior director of content

People on the beach in Naples, Florida. Roberto La Rosa/Shutterstock

Naples is where it’s at in winter. Snowbirds flock to the Paradise Coast for good reasons – gorgeous gulf beaches, plenty of wildlife and delicious dining with a view. Embracing both beach bum and luxe is Naples' superpower. There are too many beautiful stretches of sand to mention, including those on uninhabited barrier islands only reachable by boat. Find a range of accommodation options, including the high-end Naples Beach Club, a Four Seasons Resort, and multiple opportunities to eat, shop, drink and stroll. High temperatures hover around 75°F (24ºC), so sun-drenched beach days are never sweltering.

Like its Italian namesake, food is a big deal in Naples. Book an outdoor table at Campiello, in the heart of Third Street South (also known as Old Naples) for delightful pizzas and homemade pastas. For brunch everyone flocks to EJ's for French toast, but expect to wait (worth it). Visit the Naples Botanical Gardens, wander around the Third Street South Farmers Market or take a morning yoga class on the sand at Vanderbilt Beach.

Local tip: La Gondola offers private tours in the heart of Naples on authentic Venetian gondolas.

2. South Carolina’s Sea Islands: best for seafood

Recommended by Ann Douglas Lott, digital editor

The harbor at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. SHippensteel/Shutterstock

I have a deep admiration for how Southerners will find a way to make a beach trip work any time of year. Florida’s the obvious choice for quick coastal getaway, but if you’re not like the other vacationers, take your pick of the Sea Islands framing South Carolina’s coastline.

Come winter, it’s not exactly tanning weather – think 60°F (15°C) max – but rather big sweater on the beach, cycling on sandy paths, admiring the wildlife sort of temps. On each island, you’ll find glorious Atlantic beaches, forests of Spanish moss and literal boatloads of low country seafood cuisine, but like any idyllic island chain, no two islands are exactly alike.

For example, Edisto, about an hour’s drive southeast of Charleston, is the no-frills, easygoing type. Its shoreline is dotted with homes on stilts, and there’s a grocery store, a liquor store and a handful of bars. On the drive in, stop by King’s Farm Market for a few of its specialties, including tomato pie, boiled peanuts and key lime pie, in addition to your traditional farmers market fare. Hilton Head Island is more high-end, with upscale resorts lining its waterfront and over 20 golf courses sprawled across the island. My ideal vacation here would be spent staying in a villa at Sea Pines Resort with family, spending our days walking and cycling to Harbour Town and the beach. By dinnertime, it may be too chilly for a meal on Hudson’ s bayside dock, but the ambience continues indoors, where the hush puppies, oysters and seafood gumbo are just as delicious.

3. Santa Barbara, California: best for surfing and whale watching

Recommended by Acacia Gabriel, associate editor

A humpback whale off the shores of Santa Barbara, California. Robert Goodell/500px/Getty Images

As someone who born and raised in Southern California, winter was a foreign concept to me until I moved to New York. Just a few hours north of Los Angeles, Santa Barbara is a cool beach town with ocean activities, easy access to mountain hikes, and delicious restaurants and wineries. In the winter months, Santa Barbara has a sunny mild climate with highs of 66°F (19°C) and fewer crowds than the peak summer months.

For those who like to surf – or, in my case, wipeout – Santa Barbara’s best swells are in the winter months. Also, the Pacific gray whales naturally migrate through the area in December through February, making it the perfect time to take a responsible whale-watching tour. You can spot another migration up in the mountains by going on the butterfly hikes in Goleta, where you’ll spot flocks of monarch butterflies between November and February.

Stay at the Mar Monte Hotel and enjoy its heated pool and ocean views or get cozy by the fireplaces at the Upham Hotel. Both are an easy drive or bike ride to some of the area’s best restaurants, including Convivo, Scarlett Begonia or Gala.

Local tip: Buy a $200 tasting card from the Santa Barbara Urban Wine Trail for free tastings at all 20 wineries on the Trail.

4. Oʻahu, Hawai’i: best for sunshine and warm temperatures

Recommended by Brekke Fletcher, senior director of content

Kailua Beach Park, Oʻahu, Hawai’i. Malachi Jacobs/Shutterstock

Once I went to Oʻahu in November and thought to myself, “I need to move here.” As much as I love New York City, it’s a cold, bleak and dreary place in winter. Hawai’i is the literal opposite: sunny, shiny, glinty, green, lush, joyful, with high temperatures hitting the high 70°Fs (26°C).

The highlight of my trip (outside my bougie time at Four Seasons Ko Olina) was driving around the island to check out all the incredible beaches: Lanikai and Kailua in particular are stunning. If you want a quick bite to take to the beach in Kailua, head to local deli and shop Kalapawai Market. I am obsessed with its trucker hats, and it does both breakfast and lunch to go (sandwiches, pizza and poke).

On the other side of the island, watch the surfers at the Banzai Pipeline, aka ʻEhukai Beach Park. Lexus Pipe Masters, the final event of the World Surf League’s Championship tour, takes place in winter. Not far from Banzai I happened upon Ted’s Bakery near Sunset Beach Park by total accident, ordered a “glazer,” a delightful donut, and I’ve never been the same. It also has excellent cakes by the slice, including a pineapple macadamia nut cheesecake.

Local tip: For an authentic taste of old Hawai’i, reserve a table at Buzz’s Original Steakhouse across from Kailua State Park.

5. New Orleans, Louisiana: best for a rip-roarin' good time

Recommended by Chamidae Ford, digital editor

The French Quarter, New Orleans. travelview/Getty Images

If you’ve experienced New Orleans in the summer, you will understand why I recommend it in the colder months. Temperatures – around 66°F (19°C) – still provide some warmth, and the inviting and rollicking city promises an unforgettable adventure.

I deeply believe that New Orleans is one of the best cities in the country. The food, the nightlife, the architecture! I would stay for months at a time if I could, just to sample as many restaurants as possible.

For old school Garden District charm, stay at the Columns, one of my favorite hotels I’ve ever been to. It is sultry and dark and grand, encompassing everything you want in a Big Easy hotel. Catch a brass show at Preservation Hall, or stroll along Frenchmen St for the opportunity to hop between multiple impressive musicians. Enjoy a bite to eat at Napoleon House in the French Quarter (don’t miss its muffuletta) before hitting the town and bar hopping your way through the madness of Bourbon St. Walk through Audubon Park and end with a white tablecloth dinner at Clancy’s. Take a ghost tour or head beyond city limits for a rush with an airboat tour on the swamp, spotting alligators along the way.

Local tip: For most meals, head outside of the French Quarter for the best quality dishes. Cochon Butcher, Jaques-Imo’s and Liuzza’s by the Track are some of my favorite spots.

6. Rincón, Puerto Rico: best for a quiet island paradise

Recommended by Alfred Lorenzo Ruiz, senior director of product

Sunset in Rincón, Puerto Rico. Maria T Hoffman/Shutterstock

If you need a hot island escape – we're talking high winter temperatures of 86°F (30°C) – head to Rincón on Puerto Rico’s west coast. A surfer's heaven and beach lover's delight, this small beach town holds every promise of glittering winter sun.

For your first night on the island, head to the El Faro de Rincón, a local lighthouse, for hands-down the most beautiful sunset on the island. While you’re there, grab an orange mojito at nearby Ola Sunset Café (it uses fresh Puerto Rican oranges). Don’t miss the rabbit empanadas, skirt steak or octopus.

When you are ready to get in the water, head to Domes Beach. And while Rincón is famous for surfing, if you prefer something lighter, try paddleboarding with Rincón Paddle Boards. Chill for a day at El Ancla, a local spot right on the sand, serving up amazing drinks and super fresh ceviche.

And if you manage to tire of swimming, opt for horseback riding with Pintos “R” Us. For timeless and authentic Puerto Rican food, look no further than Red Flamboyán, where the mofongo and fried red snapper are next level. La Plaza (town square) comes alive on Thursday nights with artisan markets, music and food. Check out Rincón Beer Company for local craft beers or El Altiko for drinks and tapas.

Local tip: The beaches never disappoint in Rincón, but Domes Beach, Steps Beach, Playa María, Almendros Beach and Black Eagle Beach are arguably the best.

7. South Padre Island, Texas: best for wildlife spotting and surfside cocktails

Recommended by Dale Blasingame, co-author of the Lonely Planet Texas guidebook

Boardwalks at South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center. Joe Babitsky/Shutterstock

Having grown up in the Rio Grande Valley, I definitely took spots like South Padre Island for granted. Perhaps it’s because it’s one of the most well-known of the Texas beach towns or because it’s the destination for many college students during spring break. Now I see it's a great place to experience as a tourist, especially in the winter months with highs of around 70°F (21°C).

Take a walk on the wild side among the alligators and birds on the boardwalk at South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center or catch a glimpse of rehabilitating sea turtles at the Sea Turtle, Inc. facilities. Dolphin Watch Tours runs 90-minute cruises to spot Atlantic bottlenose dolphins.

Catch a football game on TV or belt out your favorite karaoke tune at Coral Reef Lounge. You’re not really in the Lone Star state if you’re not eating a little Tex-Mex, so head to Nautico Island Grill for staples like chicken enchiladas and fish tacos.

Local tip: Grab an umbrella and lounge on the sand or order a drink at any number of surf-side bars like the Wanna Wanna or Clayton’s.

8. Palm Springs, California: best for gay glamour

Recommended by Chamidae Ford, digital editor

Midcentury modern architecture in Palm Springs, California. Nutmegoo7/Shutterstock

There is no relaxing getaway quite like Palm Springs. It is both the epicenter of fun and completely removed from the rest of the world. In the winter, Palm Springs cools to a lovely 70°F (21°C) in the daytime, and visitors far and wide flock for poolside lounging, vintage shopping and delights like drag brunches and late-night pool parties.

One thing Palm Springs knows is design, so finding a wonderful midcentury modern hotel is not hard. I am partial to the iconic and beloved (at least in my world) Parker Palm Springs. It feels secluded and edgy, and I especially love its wall-to-wall mirror bathrooms and grounds that feel akin to a secret garden. Excuse me while I sip lavender lemonade by the adults-only pool.

Dine at favorites like Farm, Mr. Lyons and 533 Viet Fusion. Don’t miss the crunchy French toast at Norma’s, located at the Parker.

That being said, Palm Springs isn’t just for glamour. While a visit to the The Spa at Séc-he is not to be missed for healing waters and massages, you can also get a workout in with a hike along the Tahquitz Canyon Trail, or take in a bird's-eye view of this desert city with the aerial tramway. If you want to get really outdoorsy, head to the nearby Joshua Tree National Park for hikes and stargazing.