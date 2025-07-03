Deciding when to visit Palm Springs is less about perfect weather and more about choosing the desert experience you want.

The Coachella Valley – which includes the cities of Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, Indio, La Quinta, Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage – basks under clear California skies for 300 days a year. With its distinctive desert landscape, laid-back lifestyle and history of LGBTIQ+ inclusivity, the region has an enduring, come-as-you-are appeal.

Year-round, you can browse in boutiques, dine in glam restaurants, stay in boutique hotels, relax at spa resorts and explore the desert, but winter showcases a special side to the city. The valley hovers at around 70ºF (21ºF) – perfect for hiking and downtown strolling – and ski resorts open in the mountains to the north.

Here's our guide to the best time of year to visit Palm Springs.

Mid-century modern homes in Palm Springs. Nutmegoo7/Shutterstock

Winter is best for art and design lovers

Weather in Palm Springs in winter: The high season, from December to April, serves up some of Palm Springs’ best weather, as well as the greatest temperature change from day to night. Expect mild, sunny days reaching 70ºF (21ºC) and cool evenings in the mid-40s (about 7ºC); first-time visitors should remember to pack layers when visiting during the winter months. While many visitors come for the outdoors, winter in Palm Springs is the season of marquee cultural events.

In December, the sun sets around 4:30pm, so plan for stargazing, and consider hiking trips out of town to reserves such as the San Gorgonio Wilderness area. The stars move on-screen for the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January, when wildflowers may start to bloom.

February is Palm Springs’ rainiest period, though for this dry region, that’s not saying much: the average is 1.15 inches (3cm) for the month! Mid-month, Modernism Week promises a full schedule of tours, talks and parties celebrating mid-century and contemporary living; you'll need to snag tickets in the prior fall.

March is the last month of equestrian events for the Desert Circuit in La Quinta, which begins January, and April kicks off the music festivals. With Coachella, the Stagecoach Festival and other big hitters on the program, lodging rates skyrocket and restaurants are busier than ever. Book early to avoid peak rates that can reach triple the average for the rest of the year.

The pool at the Saguaro Hotel. frank_peters/Shutterstock

The blazing hot summer is best for budget travelers

Weather in Palm Springs in summer: Consider May the beginning of the long summer in the desert – it’s not unusual for the mercury to hit the high 90s (35ºC and up). The valley's signature misters crank up to spray clouds of water vapor to help cool down passersby. If you’re an early bird and outdoor enthusiast, Palm Springs’ summer months are ideal for a sunrise hike.

While it may be considered low season, most resorts host daytime pool parties complete with DJs, "dive-in" movies and after-hours events. Lodging, golf course and tennis court reservations are the most affordable during summer. However, many restaurants and top attractions have modified hours, closing during the hottest part of the day.

In May, the DesertX show displays artworks across the region, exploring topics from climate change to immigration. At the end of the month, Palm Springs Air Museum puts on an annual flower drop on Memorial Day weekend (kids age 12 and under can attend for free).



By June, brace for triple-digit temperatures: 104ºF (40ºC) is the average. Outdoor activities such as tennis and golf are best undertaken well before noon or long after the sun goes down. In the first part of the month, Restaurant Week features lunch and dinner specials at more than 100 participating restaurants, then in the latter half, the ShortFest film festival is great (and air-conditioned) entertainment.

Historically the hottest month of the year, July hosts the Desert Classic Dancesport Championships. For August, many hotels keep their pools open 24 hours, and Splash House takes over three resorts.

As temperatures start to dip in September, evenings become more bearable, which means alfresco dining beneath the misters and the Night Sky Festival at Joshua Tree National Park as the calendar turns to October.

San Jacinto Mountains. Matt Gush/Shutterstock

October and November are the best time to be outdoors

Weather in Palm Springs in fall: The fall shoulder season (October and November) in Palm Springs brings blue skies and summery weather, with highs topping 90ºF (32ºC). Evenings are cooler but not painfully so, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s (10ºC to 20ºC). Although the crowds tend to thin out, weekend hotel deals abound, and there's still plenty to do, from the annual Pride celebration to the Hot Air Balloon Festival in Cathedral City and the Indio BBQ State Championship.

Extreme temperatures reduce day and night, so fall is a superb time to be outside, whether sitting by a pool or hiking in the hills. Expect more conventions and business travelers than usual.



