While deserts may be more closely associated with barren, dry characteristics, Palm Springs and the broader Coachella Valley are flush with things to do. In recent years, the region has attracted far more than retirees and Coachella fans.

Whether you’re wanting to slow down and unplug with a rejuvenating sound bath or race something fast, southern California’s Palm Springs and surrounding cities have got you covered.

1. Hike through culturally rich desert canyons

Explorers of all levels will find a trail to love in culturally significant Indian Canyons and Tahquitz Canyons. Indian Canyons has more than 60 miles of walking and hiking trails that include encounters with native plants like honey mesquite and yucca (once used by the Cahuilla Indians— the region’s original inhabitants — for food, medicine, and dyes). Tahquitz Canyon features a strenuous hike to get to a 60ft-tall waterfall. There’s room to picnic, meditate, and ride horses, too.

Daily admission fees range from $7–15, and daily interpretive hikes led by park rangers depart from the visitors' centers.

2. Unplug with a sound bath at the Integratron

Tap into resonant, live sounds of quartz crystal singing bowls while sprawled face up in the acoustically impressive, dome-like structure of the Integratron. The wooden dome was built in Landers in 1958 by George Van Tassel using the joinery technique – without nails or screws – and features views of the desert from its windows. Supposedly, the structure also sits at the center of geomagnetic vortices.

Van Tassel believed in the metaphysical and built Integratron as an attempt to extend human life. These days, the dome is owned by three sisters. Their Sound Bath experience attracts curious and enthusiastic folks chasing relaxation and reflection most Thursdays through Sundays – head here for a brief pause to your frantic daily realities.

Palm Springs Air Museum is home to WWII planes as well as those used in combat in Korea and Vietnam © SpVVK / Getty Images

3. Book a Warbird flight at Palm Springs Air Museum

Reserve a seat on WWII, Korea, and Vietnam War–era aircraft at Palm Springs Air Museum. The museum is arranged across four hangars, and many of its docents once flew the planes exhibited there, including the B-17 multi-engine combat plane and C-47 Skytrain used in military transport.

Palm Springs’ aviation history includes Palm Springs International Airport’s former life as an airbase. During WWII it was used for military training and aircraft maintenance before it was sold to the city following the war.

4. Buckle up at the BMW Performance Center

If you prefer your machinery on land, head to BMW Performance Center in Thermal. Its driving experiences range from two hours to full-day group or private instruction and time on the track. The Performance Drive experience gets you behind the wheel of several vehicles, such as the X and M series, to navigate tight corners and zippy straightaways, plus an opportunity for an accelerated lap with an instructor – drifting included.

5. Explore a desert-wide outdoor art exhibition

Local and international artists use the Coachella Valley’s desert landscape as inspiration to create oftentimes large-scale works as part of the biennial outdoor art experience Desert X — from billboards to a completely mirrored ranch-style house, plus towering cubes fashioned out of yellow plastic water gallons. These commissioned pieces aim to challenge our past and future possibilities across universal themes like climate change and the interpretation of home.

Most of the dozen or so installations are free and are typically on display between February through May, making it one of the best free things to do in Palm Springs.

Rotating tram cars give you a chance to take in the best desert views on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway © Carolyn Hebbard / Getty Images

6. Cruise up the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

Ascend 8500ft in a rotating tram car to the top of Mount San Jacinto via Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, which claims to have the world’s largest rotating tramcars. From above, check out expansive desert views and walk or hike more than 50 miles of trails.

The ride takes 10 minutes, travels 2.5 miles and temps drop nearly 30°F compared to the valley floor. Looking for snow? During winter, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snow camping (permit required) are possible.

7. Stay at a clothing-optional resort

When it comes to public nudity, American culture skews more conservative than others, which makes clothing-optional hotels and resorts that much more of a novelty. Palm Springs is well-known among the naturist community and is home to a number of clothing-optional boutique hotels and resorts. For example, Desert Sun Resort hosts three swimming pools, a tennis court, a full spa, fire pit areas and a restaurant. Its original building was constructed in 1943 by actor Errol Flynn. Other options include Santiago Resort, which features a heated pool and spa, and Desert Paradise Resort for gay men located in the Warm Sands neighborhood.

These secluded retreats (both clothed and clothing-optional) became a go-to for the Hollywood crowd in the 1950s, where actors could escape without breaching their studio contracts, which often prohibited travel more than 100 miles from Hollywood without permission. Palm Springs clocks in at 99 miles from Hollywood.

8. Explore desert tiki culture

America’s tiki (a Maori word for a carved figure) culture dates back to the 19th century. The rise of vaguely Polynesian-themed bars encompasses an exaggerated perspective of Oceania that became an escape for Depression-era Americans following WWII, especially among US soldiers returning home from the South Pacific.

And while the movement isn’t without criticism of cultural appropriation, Palm Springs establishments such as Bootlegger Tiki, Tonga Hut, and Toucans Tiki Lounge and Cabaret – that also offers weekly drag shows – celebrate the cultural phenomenon with kitsch and tropical layered-rum drinks (though rum was originally a Caribbean thing).

The Palm Springs' LGBTIQ+ community is celebrated with parties, parades, and events in fall each year © constantgardener / Getty Images

9. Party at Palm Springs Pride

What began as the LGBTIQ+ community's nationwide organization for social equality and acceptance during the AIDS epidemic during the 1980s and '90s has grown to one of the most widely recognized celebrations around the world.

Palm Springs’ Pride is no exception. Its initial iterations began as song and dance performances as part of the “Sizzle” event at the Riviera Hotel. Now in the fall revelers can expect a full week packed with a parade, parties, and events from a golf tournament to rainbow art installations, and a children’s garden hosting arts, crafts, and games.

Similarly, Dinah Shore Weekend is arguably the world’s largest lesbian and queer women event. The music festival began in the early '90s and has since hosted a number of famous musical acts like Salt-N-Pepa, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry. It’s also held in the fall.

If you’re planning travel in the fall, book accommodations well ahead and expect to make restaurant reservations as well.

10. Feed giraffes at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

Feed a towering, gentle giraffe, and observe zebras, jaguars, and more at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. Its Rhino Encounter gives visitors the opportunity to see one of the zoo’s two black rhinos up close. Parking is free; the last admission is at 12:30 pm during summer and 4 pm all other months.

The zoo offers resources for guests with sensory needs, such as bags filled with fidget tools, noise-canceling headphones, and weighted lap pads.

11. Get yourself in hot water at Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza

Visitors to downtown Palm Springs can experience Indigenous history and culture at Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza. Relax at The Spa at Séc-he (meaning boiling water), where geothermally heated water from nearby, magnesium-rich Agua Caliente Hot Spring is pumped in for various treatments. These waters have collected underground for more than 12,000 years and were originally used by the Cahuilla Indians for bathing, healing and communicating with spirits.

A 48,000 sqft museum houses cultural artifacts, an art gallery, an education center, and a garden.

12. Hike in nearby Joshua Tree National Park

If you’re ready to cross one of the most unique national parks off your bucket list, Joshua Tree National Park is worth the 40-mile drive from Palm Springs. The park is the meeting point of the Colorado and Mojave Deserts and home to the iconic and Seussian Joshua trees that come in all shapes and sizes. Visitors can not only hike but also drive through Joshua Tree National Park to take in everything the park has to offer. The park also hosts an annual Night Sky Festival in the fall when attendees can stargaze.

Planning tip: The best time to visit Palm Springs is fall, winter and spring, specifically November through April, because of the area’s high-temperature summers. Similarly, the best time to visit Joshua Tree is in the spring and fall when the weather is cooler. If you’re there during the summer, try to time your trip to the park during sunrise or sunset to avoid the hottest temperatures.

13. Spend an afternoon at the Palm Springs Art Museum

At just $16 for an adult ticket, the Palm Springs Art Museum is one of the most fun and affordable Palm Springs activities. The museum has a mesmerizing collection of modern and contemporary art created in a variety of mediums. The museum’s Annenberg Theater is also one of the venues for the annual Palm Spring International Film Festival.

Planning tip: The museum is closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday each week, so make sure you plan your Palm Springs itinerary ahead of time. And if you want to save some cash, go to the museum on a Thursday night between 5pm and 8pm when entry is free.

14. Wander the Moorten Botanical Garden

The Moorten Botanical Garden is a fun and budget-friendly activity for anyone visiting Palm Springs. Entry to the private gardens is only $5 for adults, $2 for children under 15, and free for children under 5. The grounds feature amazing displays of desert plants, from towering cacti to sprawling agave plants.

Planning tip: The botanical garden is only open from 9am to 1pm from Friday through Sunday. When you do go, the earlier the better because many sections of the garden are outside.

15. Taste-test date shakes

While Palm Springs is famous for its nightlife and rugged desert landscape, the city is also known for its sweet dates primarily grown in the Coachella Valley. If you want to partake in a Palm Springs dessert staple, try out one of the many famous date shake makers scattered throughout the city – or try them all. Hadley Fruit Orchards, Shields Date Garden and Windmill Market are a few of the most famous places to try a date shake.

Planning tip: If you’re vegan or just love clean ingredients, order the shake from Nature’s Health Food & Cafe. And if you prefer a more scoopable texture, seek out the Perfect Pint food truck in the El Paseo shopping district for their Coachella Valley Date flavor.

16. Browse the El Paseo shopping district

If you’re looking for excellent shopping and dining options in Palm Springs, then take a trip to El Paseo. This shopping district is filled with everything from luxury stores to private galleries to relaxing spas. It’s a great place to escape the heat and find a delicious bite to eat. Whether you want steak, seafood or pizza, it’s all accessible via this pedestrian-friendly famous street.

