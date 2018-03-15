Welcome to California
From misty Northern California redwood forests to sun-kissed Southern California beaches, the enchanted Golden State makes Disneyland seem normal.
Natural Beauty
Don’t be fooled by its perpetually fresh outlook and adventurous attitude: California is older than it seems. Coastal bluffs and snowy peaks were created over millennia of tectonic upheavals that threatened to shake California right off the continent. After 19th-century mining, logging and oil-drilling threatened the state’s natural splendors, California’s pioneering environmentalists rescued old-growth trees, reclaimed rivers and cleaned the beaches. Thanks to the leadership of Californian conservationist John Muir and his Sierra Club, California's national and state parks continue to astound visitors today.
Fabulous Food & Drink
Without California, America's menu would be drab and predictable: the Golden State produces most of the country's fresh produce and kicks off nationwide food trends. Every time they sit down to eat, Californians take a stand on food issues: would you like that salad certified organic or spray-free, your toast with farm-to-table jam or urban-beehive honey, and your burger vegan or with humanely raised grass-fed meat? No matter what you order, it’s bound to be local and creative – and it had better be good. For a chaser, California produces over 90% of the nation’s wine-making grapes, and has twice as many breweries as any other state.
From Hollywood to Silicon Valley
Through booms and busts, California has gotten by on its wits and charm. Hollywood still makes most of the world’s movies and TV shows, and launches new talents nightly on stages statewide. But California dreams don't begin with moguls in office towers – they're invented by California's artists, adventurers and resident weirdos in their own backyards. Wild schemes that started at psychedelic music festivals and in San Jose garages have gone mainstream – perhaps you've heard of smartphones, streaming video and Burning Man? – but there are plenty of outlandish ideas here still awaiting discovery. Hang out at California galleries, cafes, bars and festivals, and you may actually see the future coming.
City Lights
California's cities hit maximum dazzle as the sun sets over the Pacific, and lights twinkle across golden hillsides. Lamps illuminate San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, the Hollywood sign glows bright as the moon over LA, and Bay Bridge lights welcome San Francisco arrivals with a wink and a shimmy. Consider this your invitation to come out and play, and join the crowds at LA's star-studded nightclubs and movie palaces, San Francisco's historic LGBT hot spots, Santa Barbara's swanky beach bars and San Diego's booming brewpubs. Tomorrow there will be neighborhoods, beaches, spas and boutiques to explore – but tonight is a night on the town like no other.
Top experiences in California
Recent articles
California activities
Muir Woods and Wine Country, Lunch Option from San Francisco
Get an early start at Muir Woods National Monument with hotel pickup in the morning. You’ll depart San Francisco, passing the Palace of Fine Arts and the Presidio, for a drive north across the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Gaze at the city skyline and Alcatraz Island en route to the renowned wine country of Northern California.Enjoy early arrival at Muir Woods, before most other tour groups reach the park. This national monument is the site of a virgin forest of California Coast redwood trees, among the oldest and tallest on Earth. You'll have approximately one hour to admire the groves of giant sequoias. Behold the majestic redwoods as you take a leisurely nature walk with your informative guide, who points out native coastal flora and fauna including ferns, laurel trees and the occasional deer.Cross moss-lined creeks and stand in awe beneath trees that reach 250 feet (76 meters) skyward. Then re-board the vehicle to spend a leisurely afternoon wine tasting at three wineries in Napa Valley and Sonoma County. Typical stops include Madonna Estate Winery, Cline Cellars and Mayo Family Winery, but locations are subject to change, depending on availability.You’ll spend up to one hour at each selected winery, with the opportunity to try 3 to 5 delicious wines, enjoy a sparkling wine tasting, and purchase bottled wine to take home. All wine tastings are complimentary!Arrive at your first winery in the Carneros region of Sonoma County, where you'll indulge in a variety of elegant wines. Stroll the winery grounds, take scenic photos among the vines, and enjoy the friendly atmosphere as you enjoy a personalized experience.You have an hour of free time at the Sonoma Plaza to purchase lunch, browse the boutiques or enjoy additional wine tasting at the many tasting rooms (fees not included), before sipping more California varietals at your second and third winery, including Napa Valley.Then relax on the return journey over the Golden Gate Bridge, enjoying sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay and seaside cliffs before hotel drop-off.Redwoods & Wine Country Escape with Gourmet Food & Wine Pairing UPGRADE Muir Woods National Monument, Sonoma & Napa Valley in 1 Day Enjoy an exclusive three course gourmet food and wine pairing! Lunch for children not included in rate and needs to get paid at the restaurant
Muir Woods, Giant Redwoods and Sausalito Half-Day Trip
After crossing the impressive Golden Gate Bridge, you'll stop for a view of San Francisco from Vista Point before driving through the coastal mountains to Muir Woods (admission included). This national monument is the site of a virgin forest of California Coast redwood trees, among the oldest and tallest on earth. Take the opportunity to roam through an ancient forest of giant redwood trees on your 75-minute visit of Muir Woods.This morning or afternoon tour also takes you to Sausalito, a quaint Mediterranean-style seaside village. Stroll along the waterfront, shop or take photos in this picturesque artists' colony nestled on the northern shores of San Francisco Bay.From Sausalito you can choose between being dropped off at your hotel or taking the Sausalito ferry back to San Francisco.
Alcatraz and San Francisco City Tour Combo
Likely to Sell-out! Alcatraz regularly sells out weeks in advance. Book ahead of time to avoid disappointment.The San Francisco City Tour begins with a drive along the famous waterfront for views of San Francisco Bay and Alcatraz Island. Photo stops are made at the Golden Gate Bridge, Golden Gate Park and Twin Peaks (weather permitting).Some of the attractions you will see on this San Francisco City Tour include: Chinatown Fisherman's Wharf Victorian homes Palace of Fine Arts North Beach Presidio National Park Awe-inspiring views of Alcatraz and the Pacific Ocean Your tour also includes the ferry ride to Alcatraz Island and an audio walking tour of the "Cell Block". This former federal penitentiary was also known as "The Rock" and housed gangsters such as Al Capone (Scarface) and Machine Gun Kelly. You'll learn about the famous escape from Alcatraz, the prison's notorious inmates and much more on this tour.The schedule for the day depends on the availability for Alcatraz. You will be advised of the tour schedule either when you call to re-confirm your tour 24 hours prior, or upon arrival for the tour on your selected date of travel.
Napa and Sonoma Wine Country Tour
On your Sonoma and Napa wine tour, you'll visit a mix of three boutique and large-scale wineries for tastings and guided tours of the winery grounds. At each place, walk through beautiful vineyards; see how the grapes are picked, crushed, blended and bottled; and then sample the finished product in the tasting room. All tasting fees are included!Hop aboard a luxury coach at your San Francisco hotel in the morning and relax on a scenic drive over the Golden Gate Bridge. Savor the last views of San Francisco Bay and Alcatraz before making your way north to wine country. Your coach comes with tons of amenities including a restroom, reclining seats and Wi-Fi, ensuring the most comfortable ride possible. Throughout your tour, your expert guide will teach you about the region’s winemaking history, from the early Spanish missionaries who brought grapevines from Europe to the Forty-Niners who served wines in their saloons.When you reach Sonoma Valley, your first stop is Nicholson Ranch Winery, whose vineyards are planted in one of the world's most prized grape-growing regions. This family-owned artisan winery produces premium grapes for chardonnay, pinot noir, merlot and Syrah, which you'll taste during your visit. Continue driving to Napa Valley to visit Madonna Estate, located in the world-renowned Carneros region. During your tour and tasting, learn about why this family-owned winery uses organic farming methods and combines traditional and modern winemaking techniques.Once you’ve worked up an appetite, make your way to the charming yet sophisticated town of Yountville for lunch. This gem in the middle of Napa Valley is filled with a myriad of Michelin-star restaurants, including Thomas Keller's world-famous The French Laundry. You’ll have plenty of free time to explore Yountville at your own leisure and expense. Grab a pastry or baguette from Bouchon Bakery, have a sandwich and glass of wine at a sun-bathed picnic table, and satisfy your sweet tooth with a chocolate tasting at Kollar Chocolates. Don't miss V Marketplace, once known at Vintage 1870 -- a historic, 140 year-old Groezinger Winery complex home to countless specialty boutiques, galleries, restaurants and a wine-tasting cellar. Hop back on the coach and continue to Sutter Home in Napa, your last stop of the day. Established in the late 1800s, this famous winery has become a household name for its white zinfandels. Learn how it has become the second-largest independent, family-run winery in the US!After your last tasting, settle into your seat on the coach and unwind as you enjoy a scenic drive through wine country back to San Francisco.Please note: Winery locations and itinerary may change due to traffic or a previously booked special event at the location.
Skip the Line Universal Studios Hollywood All-Access Day Pass
Each day, Universal Studios Hollywood offers a limited number of express tickets and they often sell-out at the front gate. Make sure to pre-purchase your ticket online and avoid any upset on the day of. Get ready for the ultimate Hollywood movie experience!Go behind the scenes on the world famous Studio Tour to explore where Hollywood movies are made and see firsthand the world’s largest 3-D experience, King Kong 360 3-D, created by Peter Jackson. Then, face action head-on in heart-pounding rides, shows and attractions that put you inside some of the world’s biggest movies.Be part of the battle as you embark on a mission to defend the Allspark from the evil clutches of the DECEPTICONS® in TRANSFORMERS™: The Ride 3D!Join Gru, his daughters and the mischievous Minions on the heartwarming and hilarious 3-D ride, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem. Start your adventure in Gru’s home, where you’re recruited for his latest scheme – one where you’ll become an actual Minion. Then visit a re-creation of the first film’s memorable seaside carnival, “Super Silly Fun Land,” an all-new, over-the-top outdoor family play zone inspired by the lively experience shared by Gru and his three adorable girls: Margo, Edith and Agnes.Note: Priority entry privileges, reserved seating, special demonstrations and special tours are subject to ride, show and attraction availability. A Front of Line Pass at Universal Studios Hollywood entitles pass-holders to one-time priority access to each ride, show and attraction on a priority basis with a maximum wait of 15-minutes, per attraction.For information on rides, shows and attractions, please see below for additional information.
San Francisco Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour with Trolley Tour Option
Ride on a double-decker bus as you listen to facts about San Francisco's most popular neighborhoods and attractions. You can hop on and off the double-decker bus as many times as you like, departing from any stop at 15- to 20-minute intervals throughout the day. In the summer, the top deck is open, and during winter, clear screens shelter you from the cold and offer unobstructed views of the city.The San Francisco loop will take you across 24 stops where you can automatically redeem your voucher. With 1- or 2-day City Loop passes available, you have plenty of time to explore San Francisco at your leisure. If you miss something on your first loop of the city, simply re-board the bus and go around again.The Sausalito Loop pass gives you the option of simply taking a trolley tour, crossing San Francisco Bay via the Golden Gate Bridge. Or upgrade to the 2-day All Loops pass and enjoy two days of hop-on hop-off privileges that combines both tours with a night tour of San Francisco. For a list of stops see Itinerary below: