Welcome to Joshua Tree National Park
Rock climbers know ‘JT’ as the best place to climb in California, hikers seek out hidden, shady, desert-fan-palm oases fed by natural springs and small streams, and mountain bikers are hypnotized by the desert vistas.
In springtime, the Joshua trees send up a huge single cream-colored flower. It was Mormon settlers who named the trees because the branches stretching up toward heaven reminded them of the Biblical prophet Joshua pointing the way to the promised land. The mystical quality of this stark, boulder-strewn landscape has inspired many artists, most famously the band U2, who named their 1987 album the Joshua Tree.
Top experiences in Joshua Tree National Park
Joshua Tree National Park activities
Joshua Tree Hummer Adventure from Palm Desert
Start your 4-hour tour by making your way to the meeting point in Palm Desert. Jump in a Hummer and check out a landscape that this tough vehicle was made for. At the San Andreas Fault, the epicenter of so many earthquakes, your National Park–approved guide will lead you on a geological journey. Some of the oldest canyons in the planet are here. Gawk at the strange rock formations and keep an eye out for bighorn sheep.Visit Thousand Palms Oasis, the third-largest oasis in the world. Expect to be dazzled by the sight, as you take a 30-minute eco walk here. Learn the fascinating history of the local Cahuilla Indians and visit the cabin of the first settler who resided in the area. The tour continues to Berdoo Canyon, also known as the Big Game Corridor, going past the point where most tours stop to view the splendid natural scenery. Watch for the golden eagles, coyotes and bighorn sheep that give the canyon its nickname. Learn about the area’s geology and history from the expert guide, as you make your way via Berdoo to magical Joshua Tree National Park, taking back roads that are off-limits to the general public. Take some time to bask in the ambience of this magical place, home to the famous Joshua trees, some of which are 1,000 years old.Your 4-hour tour concludes at the meeting spot. A snack and water are provided along the way; you can also bring beer, wine, soda and snacks of your own.
Joshua Tree National Park Jeep Tour
This 4- hour jeep tour takes you to one of the nation’s most outstanding wilderness treasures, Joshua Tree National Park. Take rugged back-country trails through the Little San Bernadino Mountains to take you from the Colorado Desert to over 4000 feet elevation in the Mojave Desert. You will be treated to magnificent unspoiled desert vistas, spectacular rock formations, unique plant and animal life, and outstanding geology.Joshua Tree National Park can be 15 to 20 degrees cooler so be sure to bring a jacket or windbreaker with you. Only sneakers or other active style shoes should be worn, no flip flops or high heels.
Joshua Tree National Park SUV or Van Tour
Journey through two deserts and the transition zone between two eco-systems on a fascinating excursion to one of the newest parks in the National Park system. Your guide will provide an in-depth overview of the diverse history of the area and the formation of the Joshua Tree National Park. Guests joining us in the Greater Palm Springs area will enjoy a narrated tour of the Coachella Valley and learn about the wind and solar energy generated from the San Gorgonio Pass wind and solar farms on the way to the Park. Guests may also join the tour at the Park’s west entrance Visitor’s Center in the town of Joshua Tree. Both options include a delicious picnic lunch. Inside the park, we will spend a full three hours exploring as your guide describes the plants and animals of the high desert and tells stories of the rich history of the area. Enjoy a guided hike to Hidden Valley, featuring a jaw-dropping photographic wonderland of majestic rock formations. Then take in the spectacular view at the Key’s View Overlook which offers a stunning viewpoint from 5,185 ft. in elevation, allowing you to see all the way to Mexico on a clear day!THINGS TO BRING: Wear closed-toe shoes with rubber soles (such as tennis shoes or hiking boots). Sandals and shoes with high heels are not recommended. Wear comfortable clothing – we recommend you dress in layers as desert temperatures can change quickly. In the cooler months (November through March), we suggest you bring a light sweater or jacket. Note that temperatures in the Park can be 20 degrees cooler than in the low desert. Bring a hat and sunglasses and apply sunscreen before the tour. Don’t forget your camera or video camera – the photo opportunities are amazing!
All-Day Rock Climbing Adventure in Joshua Tree National Park
The All-Day Rock Climbing Adventure is great for nearly any age. There are no knots to tie, no commands to learn, and you don’t even need a partner. All equipment required to participate in our activities is provided. After a short orientation, you simply clip and go on our top-ropes. Your guide will do everything for you, plus show you the best activities and fun adventures in the park. You get to climb and scramble around real rocks all day, take lots of pictures, and enjoy nature. Adventures in Joshua Tree National Park offer a great variety of options, from climbing, rappelling and event cool tunnels with obstacles. Is one of our biggest locations, often described as a climbers playground. No previous experience is necessary. Level: Beginner, with easy to moderate hiking.
Rock Climbing Anchors Class in Joshua Tree National Park
Meet your guide at 8 a.m. in Visitor Center parking lot of Joshua Tree National Park and hike in to your rock-climbing location. For four hours, you and your small get hands-on training in all fundamentals of setting up top-rope anchors. This is a must-take class if you want to start climbing outdoors on your own. At the end, you'll have the skills you need to set up safe anchor systems with the belay at the bottom of the cliff, including knots, how to set up bomber top-rope anchor systems, and what to avoid. What is covered: Top-rope anchors safety and instruction by demonstration and hands-on practice Equipment needed for natural, fixed, and pro anchors How to evaluate areas to be climbed and protect yourself Fundamental knots How to build and remove anchors How to rappel Communication and vocabulary
Best of the West
Skyscrapers, sequoias, and impossibly big skies await you in America’s West. This 14-day tour through the urban and natural wonders of California, Arizona, and Nevada is perfect for travellers who want to inject a little downtown energy into their out-of-town escapes. In the cities, you’ll traverse the concrete jungle by day with an expert CEO and overnight in centrally located hotels and hostels. Elsewhere, you’ll get the chance to marvel at the grandeur of the Grand Canyon and the giant sequoias of Yosemite before diving into a barbecue dinner and camping under the stars. This is no dream; it’s the West like you’ve never seen it before.