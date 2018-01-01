Joshua Tree National Park SUV or Van Tour

Journey through two deserts and the transition zone between two eco-systems on a fascinating excursion to one of the newest parks in the National Park system. Your guide will provide an in-depth overview of the diverse history of the area and the formation of the Joshua Tree National Park. Guests joining us in the Greater Palm Springs area will enjoy a narrated tour of the Coachella Valley and learn about the wind and solar energy generated from the San Gorgonio Pass wind and solar farms on the way to the Park. Guests may also join the tour at the Park’s west entrance Visitor’s Center in the town of Joshua Tree. Both options include a delicious picnic lunch. Inside the park, we will spend a full three hours exploring as your guide describes the plants and animals of the high desert and tells stories of the rich history of the area. Enjoy a guided hike to Hidden Valley, featuring a jaw-dropping photographic wonderland of majestic rock formations. Then take in the spectacular view at the Key’s View Overlook which offers a stunning viewpoint from 5,185 ft. in elevation, allowing you to see all the way to Mexico on a clear day!THINGS TO BRING: Wear closed-toe shoes with rubber soles (such as tennis shoes or hiking boots). Sandals and shoes with high heels are not recommended. Wear comfortable clothing – we recommend you dress in layers as desert temperatures can change quickly. In the cooler months (November through March), we suggest you bring a light sweater or jacket. Note that temperatures in the Park can be 20 degrees cooler than in the low desert. Bring a hat and sunglasses and apply sunscreen before the tour. Don’t forget your camera or video camera – the photo opportunities are amazing!