High atop the Little San Bernardino Mountains, Keys View offers panoramic views of the whole Coachella Valley spread out like a picnic blanket. On clear days you can see the Salton Sea, the San Andreas Fault, southern California's highest peaks of Mt San Jacinto (10,834ft) and Mt San Gorgonio (11,500ft), and on rare occasions even Mexico.

It's a twenty minute drive from Park Boulevard to the highest point in Joshua Tree National Park. The main lookout is wheelchair accessible. Hikers can take the .2-mile-loop trail up the ridge for another angle, too. For a longer hike, the Keys View Loop to Inspiration Peak Trail is two miles out and back and moderately challenging. Or you can try the Lost Horse Mine trailhead, which is nearly seven miles long.