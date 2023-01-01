Keys Ranch

Old West history buffs will delight in the 90-minute ranger-led tour of this ranch named after its builder, William Keys. He and his family built a homestead here on 160 acres in 1917 and turned it into a full working ranch, school, store and workshop. The buildings stand much as they did when Keys died in 1969. Check the website's calendar page for upcoming tour dates and reserve by speaking to a ranger.

Tour reservations are required. Remaining tickets may be available one day in advance at the Cottonwood, Joshua Tree and Oasis park visitor centers.

The ranch is about 2 miles northeast of Hidden Valley Campground, up a dirt road. Drive as far as the locked gate where your guide will meet you.