Looking like an 1870s frontier town, Pioneertown was actually built in 1946 as a Hollywood Western movie set. Gene Autry and Roy Rogers were among the original investors, and more than 50 movies and several TV shows were filmed here in the 1940s and '50s. These days, it's fun to stroll around the old buildings and drop into the local honky-tonk for refreshments. Mock gunfights take place on ‘Mane St’ at 2:30pm every second and fourth Saturday, September to June.

It's about 5 miles north of 29 Palms Hwy/Hwy 62.