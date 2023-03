Cabot Yerxa, a wealthy East Coaster who traded high society for desert solitude, hand-built this rambling 1913 adobe from reclaimed and found objects, including telephone poles and wagon parts. Today it’s a quirky museum displaying Native American basketry and pottery, as well as a photo collection from Cabot’s turn-of-the-century travels to Alaska. Call ahead to confirm tour availability.

It's about 13 miles north of central Palm Springs.