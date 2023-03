Rat Packers should make the pilgrimage to Desert Memorial Park to pay their final respects to Frank Sinatra who died in 1998 at age 82. He was buried in Plot B-8 with a bottle of Jack Daniels and a pack of Camel cigarettes tucked into his suit. His head stone reads: 'The Best is yet to come.' The website has a downloadable map.

The cemetery is also home to Sonny Bono, one half of Sonny and Cher and one-time mayor of Palm Springs.