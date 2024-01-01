McCallum Adobe

The town's oldest building, the 1884 McCallum Adobe, was built for John McCallum, the first permanent white settler. Today, the Palm Springs Historical Society presents changing exhibits of photos and memorabilia on the region's storied past, complemented by an engaging 24-minute video.

  • Sunnylands center and garden in Rancho Mirage, Desert environment park, home to a variety of plants and wildlife, California, USA. September 26th, 2020; Shutterstock ID 1824982439; your: Meghan O'Dea; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI

    Sunnylands

    8.42 MILES

    Palm Springs has long been famous a celebrity playground, but few destinations in the valley better exemplify that pedigree than Sunnylands, the retreat…

  • California, Joshua Tree National Park, Keys View in Little San Bernadino Mountains, Mount San Jacinto across Coachella Valley

    Keys View

    21.71 MILES

    High atop the Little San Bernardino Mountains, Keys View offers panoramic views of the whole Coachella Valley spread out like a picnic blanket. On clear…

  • Palm Springs Art Museum,California,USA

    Palm Springs Art Museum

    0.33 MILES

    Art fans should not miss this museum and its changing exhibitions drawn from a stellar collection of international modern and contemporary painting,…

  • Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

    Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

    4.02 MILES

    This rotating cable car climbs nearly 6000ft vertically and covers five different vegetation zones, from the Sonoran desert floor to pine-scented Mt San…

  • Bighorn sheep (Ovis canadensis) Captive male on rocks, Living Desert Zoo, Palm Desert, California, USA

    Living Desert Zoo & Gardens

    12.94 MILES

    This amazing animal park showcases desert plants and animals alongside exhibits on regional geology and Native American culture. Highlights include a walk…

  • Noah Purifoy's Outdoor Desert Art Museum of Assemblage Sculpture created in the high desert of Joshua Tree, California.

    Noah Purifoy Desert Art Museum

    29.84 MILES

    The 'Junk Dada' sculptures and installations of African American artist Noah Purifoy (1917–2004) are collected by the world's finest museums, but some of…

  • Wonderland of Rocks

    Wonderland of Rocks

    28.28 MILES

    This striking rock labyrinth extends roughly from Indian Cove in the north to Park Blvd in the south and is predictably a popular rock climbers' haunt…

  • Joshua Tree National Park

    Joshua Tree National Park

    27.31 MILES

    As if from a page out of a Dr Seuss book, the whimsical-looking Joshua trees welcome visitors to this 794,000-acre park at the convergence of the Colorado…

1. Cornelia White House

0.01 MILES

Discover how the well-to-do lived in the pioneer days at this 1893 house built of railroad ties. Aside from antique furniture, items displayed in the…

2. Ruddy’s 1930s General Store Museum

0.02 MILES

This original 1930s general store shows amazingly preserved original products from groceries to medicines, beauty aids to clothing and hardware, with…

3. Agua Caliente Cultural Museum

0.05 MILES

This museum showcases the history and culture of the Agua Caliente band of Cahuilla people through permanent and changing exhibits and special events.

5. Palm Springs Art Museum

0.33 MILES

Art fans should not miss this museum and its changing exhibitions drawn from a stellar collection of international modern and contemporary painting,…

6. Moorten Botanical Gardens

1.34 MILES

Chester ‘Cactus Slim’ Moorten, one of the original Keystone Cops, and his wife Patricia channeled their passion for plants into this compact garden…

7. Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway

1.57 MILES

Elvis and Priscilla Presley had stayed at the iconic 1960 Alexander Estate in 1966 and liked it so much that Elvis carried his new bride over the…

8. Kaufmann House

1.76 MILES

You can only catch a glimpse from the sidewalk of this glass, steel and stone masterpiece built by Richard Neutra but, oh, what a glimpse it is. Despite…