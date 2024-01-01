The town's oldest building, the 1884 McCallum Adobe, was built for John McCallum, the first permanent white settler. Today, the Palm Springs Historical Society presents changing exhibits of photos and memorabilia on the region's storied past, complemented by an engaging 24-minute video.
McCallum Adobe
Greater Palm Springs
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.42 MILES
Palm Springs has long been famous a celebrity playground, but few destinations in the valley better exemplify that pedigree than Sunnylands, the retreat…
21.71 MILES
High atop the Little San Bernardino Mountains, Keys View offers panoramic views of the whole Coachella Valley spread out like a picnic blanket. On clear…
0.33 MILES
Art fans should not miss this museum and its changing exhibitions drawn from a stellar collection of international modern and contemporary painting,…
4.02 MILES
This rotating cable car climbs nearly 6000ft vertically and covers five different vegetation zones, from the Sonoran desert floor to pine-scented Mt San…
12.94 MILES
This amazing animal park showcases desert plants and animals alongside exhibits on regional geology and Native American culture. Highlights include a walk…
Noah Purifoy Desert Art Museum
29.84 MILES
The 'Junk Dada' sculptures and installations of African American artist Noah Purifoy (1917–2004) are collected by the world's finest museums, but some of…
28.28 MILES
This striking rock labyrinth extends roughly from Indian Cove in the north to Park Blvd in the south and is predictably a popular rock climbers' haunt…
27.31 MILES
As if from a page out of a Dr Seuss book, the whimsical-looking Joshua trees welcome visitors to this 794,000-acre park at the convergence of the Colorado…
Nearby Greater Palm Springs attractions
0.01 MILES
Discover how the well-to-do lived in the pioneer days at this 1893 house built of railroad ties. Aside from antique furniture, items displayed in the…
2. Ruddy’s 1930s General Store Museum
0.02 MILES
This original 1930s general store shows amazingly preserved original products from groceries to medicines, beauty aids to clothing and hardware, with…
3. Agua Caliente Cultural Museum
0.05 MILES
This museum showcases the history and culture of the Agua Caliente band of Cahuilla people through permanent and changing exhibits and special events.
4. Palm Springs Art Museum, Architecture & Design Center
0.07 MILES
Showcasing changing exhibits drawn from the Palm Springs Art Museum's architecture and design collection, the center occupies an iconic and spiffily…
0.33 MILES
Art fans should not miss this museum and its changing exhibitions drawn from a stellar collection of international modern and contemporary painting,…
1.34 MILES
Chester ‘Cactus Slim’ Moorten, one of the original Keystone Cops, and his wife Patricia channeled their passion for plants into this compact garden…
1.57 MILES
Elvis and Priscilla Presley had stayed at the iconic 1960 Alexander Estate in 1966 and liked it so much that Elvis carried his new bride over the…
1.76 MILES
You can only catch a glimpse from the sidewalk of this glass, steel and stone masterpiece built by Richard Neutra but, oh, what a glimpse it is. Despite…