Elvis and Priscilla Presley had stayed at the iconic 1960 Alexander Estate in 1966 and liked it so much that Elvis carried his new bride over the threshold to begin their honeymoon on May 1, 1967. Nicknamed the 'House of Tomorrow,' it consists of three floors of four concentric circles accented with glass and stone throughout. Book ahead for a chance to walk in the footsteps of the king (and even sit on his honeymoon bed!).