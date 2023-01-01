Noah Purifoy Desert Art Museum

The 'Junk Dada' sculptures and installations of African American artist Noah Purifoy (1917–2004) are collected by the world's finest museums, but some of his coolest works can be seen for free at his former outdoor desert studio north of Joshua Tree. Toilets, tires, monitors, bicycles and beds are among the eclectic castoffs he turned variously into political statements, social criticism or just plain nonsense. Pick up a pamphlet for a self-guided tour.