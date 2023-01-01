Palm Springs Art Museum

Art fans should not miss this museum and its changing exhibitions drawn from a stellar collection of international modern and contemporary painting, sculpture, photography and glass art. The permanent collection includes works by Henry Moore, Ed Ruscha, Helen Frankenthaler, Louise Bourgeois, Mark Bradford, Pablo Picasso, and many other heavy hitters. Other highlights are a wide-ranging glass art and pre-Colombian figurine collections. Free entry from 5pm to 7pm Thursdays.