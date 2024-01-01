Shields Date Garden

Greater Palm Springs

LoginSave

In business since 1924, this kooky roadside attraction is where you can watch the 15-minute documentary, Romance and Sex Life of the Date, try a date shake, stock up on plump blondes and brunettes (dates, that is) and, incongruously, tour a garden accented with biblical statuary.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sunnylands center and garden in Rancho Mirage, Desert environment park, home to a variety of plants and wildlife, California, USA. September 26th, 2020; Shutterstock ID 1824982439; your: Meghan O'Dea; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI

    Sunnylands

    9.76 MILES

    Palm Springs has long been famous a celebrity playground, but few destinations in the valley better exemplify that pedigree than Sunnylands, the retreat…

  • California, Joshua Tree National Park, Keys View in Little San Bernadino Mountains, Mount San Jacinto across Coachella Valley

    Keys View

    15.97 MILES

    High atop the Little San Bernardino Mountains, Keys View offers panoramic views of the whole Coachella Valley spread out like a picnic blanket. On clear…

  • Palm Springs Art Museum,California,USA

    Palm Springs Art Museum

    18.33 MILES

    Art fans should not miss this museum and its changing exhibitions drawn from a stellar collection of international modern and contemporary painting,…

  • Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

    Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

    22.05 MILES

    This rotating cable car climbs nearly 6000ft vertically and covers five different vegetation zones, from the Sonoran desert floor to pine-scented Mt San…

  • Bighorn sheep (Ovis canadensis) Captive male on rocks, Living Desert Zoo, Palm Desert, California, USA

    Living Desert Zoo & Gardens

    6.32 MILES

    This amazing animal park showcases desert plants and animals alongside exhibits on regional geology and Native American culture. Highlights include a walk…

  • Wonderland of Rocks

    Wonderland of Rocks

    25.4 MILES

    This striking rock labyrinth extends roughly from Indian Cove in the north to Park Blvd in the south and is predictably a popular rock climbers' haunt…

  • Joshua Tree National Park

    Joshua Tree National Park

    21.97 MILES

    As if from a page out of a Dr Seuss book, the whimsical-looking Joshua trees welcome visitors to this 794,000-acre park at the convergence of the Colorado…

  • Keys Ranch

    Keys Ranch

    23.98 MILES

    Old West history buffs will delight in the 90-minute ranger-led tour of this ranch named after its builder, William Keys. He and his family built a…

View more attractions

Nearby Greater Palm Springs attractions

1. Living Desert Zoo & Gardens

6.32 MILES

This amazing animal park showcases desert plants and animals alongside exhibits on regional geology and Native American culture. Highlights include a walk…

2. Sunnylands

9.76 MILES

Palm Springs has long been famous a celebrity playground, but few destinations in the valley better exemplify that pedigree than Sunnylands, the retreat…

3. Oasis Date Gardens

10.04 MILES

En route to the Salton Sea, this certified-organic date garden is handy for picking up gift boxes and yummy date shakes.

4. Frank Sinatra Grave

12.76 MILES

Rat Packers should make the pilgrimage to Desert Memorial Park to pay their final respects to Frank Sinatra who died in 1998 at age 82. He was buried in…

5. Keys View

15.97 MILES

High atop the Little San Bernardino Mountains, Keys View offers panoramic views of the whole Coachella Valley spread out like a picnic blanket. On clear…

6. Palm Springs Air Museum

16.34 MILES

Adjacent to the airport, this museum has an exceptional collection of WWII aircraft and flight memorabilia, a movie theater and occasional flight…

7. Moorten Botanical Gardens

17.46 MILES

Chester ‘Cactus Slim’ Moorten, one of the original Keystone Cops, and his wife Patricia channeled their passion for plants into this compact garden…