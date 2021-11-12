Palm Springs has long been famous a celebrity playground, but few destinations in the valley better exemplify that pedigree than Sunnylands, the retreat…
Greater Palm Springs
The Rat Pack is back, baby, or at least its hangout is. In the 1950s and '60s, Palm Springs, some 100 miles east of LA, was the swinging getaway of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and other Hollywood stars. Once the Rat Pack packed it in, Palm Springs surrendered to golfing retirees. However, in the mid-1990s, new generations discovered the city’s retro-chic vibe and elegant mid-century modern structures built by famous architects. Today, retirees and snowbirds mix comfortably with hipsters, hikers and a sizeable LGBTQI+ community on getaways from LA and from across the globe.
Palm Springs is the principal city of the Coachella Valley, a string of desert towns ranging from ho-hum Cathedral City to glamtastic Palm Desert and Coachella, the latter home of the star-studded music festival, all linked by Hwy 111. North of Palm Springs, scruffy Desert Hot Springs draws visitors with chic boutique hotels built on top of soothing springs.
Explore Greater Palm Springs
- Sunnylands
- Palm Springs Art Museum
Art fans should not miss this museum and its changing exhibitions drawn from a stellar collection of international modern and contemporary painting,…
- Palm Springs Aerial Tramway
This rotating cable car climbs nearly 6000ft vertically and covers five different vegetation zones, from the Sonoran desert floor to pine-scented Mt San…
- Living Desert Zoo & Gardens
This amazing animal park showcases desert plants and animals alongside exhibits on regional geology and Native American culture. Highlights include a walk…
- SSalvation Mountain
Salvation Mountain is a mighty strange sight indeed: a 100ft-high hill of hand-mixed adobe and straw slathered in paint and decorated with flowers,…
- WWorld's Biggest Dinosaurs
Driving along the I-10, about 20 miles west of Palm Springs, you may do a double take when glimpsing 'Dinny the Dinosaur' and 'Mr Rex' on the north side…
- EElvis Honeymoon Hideaway
Elvis and Priscilla Presley had stayed at the iconic 1960 Alexander Estate in 1966 and liked it so much that Elvis carried his new bride over the…
- PPalm Springs Air Museum
Adjacent to the airport, this museum has an exceptional collection of WWII aircraft and flight memorabilia, a movie theater and occasional flight…
- MMoorten Botanical Gardens
Chester ‘Cactus Slim’ Moorten, one of the original Keystone Cops, and his wife Patricia channeled their passion for plants into this compact garden…
Latest Stories from Greater Palm Springs
