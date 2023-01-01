Salvation Mountain is a mighty strange sight indeed: a 100ft-high hill of hand-mixed adobe and straw slathered in paint and decorated with flowers, waterfalls, birds and religious messages. This work of Leonard Knight (1931–2014), a passionately religious man from Vermont, was 28 years in the making. It has become one of the great works of American folk art and has even been recognized as a national treasure in the US Senate.

You'll find it in Niland, about 3 miles off Hwy 111, via Main St/Beal Rd and past train tracks and trailer parks.