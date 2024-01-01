Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge

Greater Palm Springs

LoginSave

This refuge is a major migratory stopover along the Pacific Flyway and has a visitor center with a short self-guided trail, an observation tower and a picnic area. It's very popular with bird-watchers. Popular species include the burrowing owl, the California brown pelican, the eared grebe and the peregrine falcon.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Salvation Mountain

    Salvation Mountain

    7.5 MILES

    Salvation Mountain is a mighty strange sight indeed: a 100ft-high hill of hand-mixed adobe and straw slathered in paint and decorated with flowers,…

  • Salton Sea State Recreation Area

    Salton Sea State Recreation Area

    27.51 MILES

    This area covers 14 miles of the northeastern shore of the Salton Sea and is popular with boaters and anglers, although the fish population has been…

View more attractions

Nearby Greater Palm Springs attractions

1. Salvation Mountain

7.5 MILES

Salvation Mountain is a mighty strange sight indeed: a 100ft-high hill of hand-mixed adobe and straw slathered in paint and decorated with flowers,…

2. Salton Sea State Recreation Area

27.51 MILES

This area covers 14 miles of the northeastern shore of the Salton Sea and is popular with boaters and anglers, although the fish population has been…