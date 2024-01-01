This refuge is a major migratory stopover along the Pacific Flyway and has a visitor center with a short self-guided trail, an observation tower and a picnic area. It's very popular with bird-watchers. Popular species include the burrowing owl, the California brown pelican, the eared grebe and the peregrine falcon.
Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge
Greater Palm Springs
7.5 MILES
Salvation Mountain is a mighty strange sight indeed: a 100ft-high hill of hand-mixed adobe and straw slathered in paint and decorated with flowers,…
Salton Sea State Recreation Area
27.51 MILES
This area covers 14 miles of the northeastern shore of the Salton Sea and is popular with boaters and anglers, although the fish population has been…
