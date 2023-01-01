World's Biggest Dinosaurs

Driving along the I-10, about 20 miles west of Palm Springs, you may do a double take when glimpsing 'Dinny the Dinosaur' and 'Mr Rex' on the north side of the freeway. Claude K Bell, a sculptor for Knott's Berry Farm, spent more than two decades crafting these concrete behemoths in the 1970s and '80s. Today you can pan for dino fossils, climb inside Rex's mouth, marvel at more than 50 dinosaur models and stock up on dino souvenirs in the gift shop.