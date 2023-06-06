Shop
The Rat Pack is back, baby, or at least its hangout is. In the 1950s and '60s, Palm Springs, some 100 miles east of LA, was the swinging getaway of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and other Hollywood stars. Once the Rat Pack packed it in, Palm Springs surrendered to golfing retirees. However, in the mid-1990s, new generations discovered the city’s retro-chic vibe and elegant mid-century modern structures built by famous architects. Today, retirees and snowbirds mix comfortably with hipsters, hikers and a sizeable LGBTQI+ community on getaways from LA and from across the globe.
Palm Springs has long been famous a celebrity playground, but few destinations in the valley better exemplify that pedigree than Sunnylands, the retreat…
Art fans should not miss this museum and its changing exhibitions drawn from a stellar collection of international modern and contemporary painting,…
This rotating cable car climbs nearly 6000ft vertically and covers five different vegetation zones, from the Sonoran desert floor to pine-scented Mt San…
This amazing animal park showcases desert plants and animals alongside exhibits on regional geology and Native American culture. Highlights include a walk…
Salvation Mountain is a mighty strange sight indeed: a 100ft-high hill of hand-mixed adobe and straw slathered in paint and decorated with flowers,…
Driving along the I-10, about 20 miles west of Palm Springs, you may do a double take when glimpsing 'Dinny the Dinosaur' and 'Mr Rex' on the north side…
Cabot Yerxa, a wealthy East Coaster who traded high society for desert solitude, hand-built this rambling 1913 adobe from reclaimed and found objects,…
Rat Packers should make the pilgrimage to Desert Memorial Park to pay their final respects to Frank Sinatra who died in 1998 at age 82. He was buried in…
Best Things to Do
Whether you’re looking to relax or chase adrenaline, there’s lots to do in Palm Springs and throughout the Coachella Valley year-round.Read article
Best Time to Visit
Visiting Palm Springs is less about the perfect weather and more about choosing the kind of desert experience you're after. Here are the best times to visit.Read article
Transportation
Walking is fine for downtown and its environs, but if you want to venture farther out in the Coachella Valley, a car is the way to go.Read article
Free Things to Do
With its reputation for glamor and luxury, it might be surprising that there's anything to do for free in Palm Springs. Here's how to visit on a budget.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
Whether you’re craving outdoor adventure, nightlife, or vintage shopping, Palm Springs has it all.Read article
Day Trips
If you’re looking for road trips that take you to the mountains, beach and beyond, check out these day trips from Palm Springs.Read article
