Woman standing in sunroom of car in Joshua Tree National Park

© Jordan Siemens / Getty Images

Overview

The Rat Pack is back, baby, or at least its hangout is. In the 1950s and '60s, Palm Springs, some 100 miles east of LA, was the swinging getaway of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and other Hollywood stars. Once the Rat Pack packed it in, Palm Springs surrendered to golfing retirees. However, in the mid-1990s, new generations discovered the city’s retro-chic vibe and elegant mid-century modern structures built by famous architects. Today, retirees and snowbirds mix comfortably with hipsters, hikers and a sizeable LGBTQI+ community on getaways from LA and from across the globe.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Sunnylands center and garden in Rancho Mirage, Desert environment park, home to a variety of plants and wildlife, California, USA. September 26th, 2020; Shutterstock ID 1824982439; your: Meghan O'Dea; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI

    Sunnylands

    Greater Palm Springs

    Palm Springs has long been famous a celebrity playground, but few destinations in the valley better exemplify that pedigree than Sunnylands, the retreat…

  • Palm Springs Art Museum,California,USA

    Palm Springs Art Museum

    Greater Palm Springs

    Art fans should not miss this museum and its changing exhibitions drawn from a stellar collection of international modern and contemporary painting,…

  • Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

    Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

    Greater Palm Springs

    This rotating cable car climbs nearly 6000ft vertically and covers five different vegetation zones, from the Sonoran desert floor to pine-scented Mt San…

  • Bighorn sheep (Ovis canadensis) Captive male on rocks, Living Desert Zoo, Palm Desert, California, USA

    Living Desert Zoo & Gardens

    Greater Palm Springs

    This amazing animal park showcases desert plants and animals alongside exhibits on regional geology and Native American culture. Highlights include a walk…

  • Salvation Mountain

    Salvation Mountain

    Greater Palm Springs

    Salvation Mountain is a mighty strange sight indeed: a 100ft-high hill of hand-mixed adobe and straw slathered in paint and decorated with flowers,…

  • World's Biggest Dinosaurs

    World's Biggest Dinosaurs

    Greater Palm Springs

    Driving along the I-10, about 20 miles west of Palm Springs, you may do a double take when glimpsing 'Dinny the Dinosaur' and 'Mr Rex' on the north side…

  • Cabot’s Pueblo Museum

    Cabot’s Pueblo Museum

    Greater Palm Springs

    Cabot Yerxa, a wealthy East Coaster who traded high society for desert solitude, hand-built this rambling 1913 adobe from reclaimed and found objects,…

  • Frank Sinatra Grave

    Frank Sinatra Grave

    Greater Palm Springs

    Rat Packers should make the pilgrimage to Desert Memorial Park to pay their final respects to Frank Sinatra who died in 1998 at age 82. He was buried in…

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Whether you’re looking to relax or chase adrenaline, there’s lots to do in Palm Springs and throughout the Coachella Valley year-round.

Best Time to Visit

Visiting Palm Springs is less about the perfect weather and more about choosing the kind of desert experience you're after. Here are the best times to visit.

Transportation

Walking is fine for downtown and its environs, but if you want to venture farther out in the Coachella Valley, a car is the way to go.

Free Things to Do

With its reputation for glamor and luxury, it might be surprising that there's anything to do for free in Palm Springs. Here's how to visit on a budget.

Best Neighborhoods

Whether you’re craving outdoor adventure, nightlife, or vintage shopping, Palm Springs has it all.

Day Trips

If you’re looking for road trips that take you to the mountains, beach and beyond, check out these day trips from Palm Springs.

Articles

Latest stories from Greater Palm Springs

Filter by interest:

Forever Marilyn Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs; For sponsored custom article

Shopping

Greater Palm Springs is an oasis for art fans

Nov 15, 2024 • 6 min read

