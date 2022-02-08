Joshua Tree National Park

Overview

Looking like something from Dr Seuss, the whimsical Joshua trees (actually tree-sized yuccas) welcome visitors to this 794,000-acre park at the transition zone of two deserts: the low and dry Colorado and the higher, moister and slightly cooler Mojave.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • California, Joshua Tree National Park, Keys View in Little San Bernadino Mountains, Mount San Jacinto across Coachella Valley

    Keys View

    Joshua Tree National Park

    High atop the Little San Bernardino Mountains, Keys View offers panoramic views of the whole Coachella Valley spread out like a picnic blanket. On clear…

  • Noah Purifoy's Outdoor Desert Art Museum of Assemblage Sculpture created in the high desert of Joshua Tree, California.

    Noah Purifoy Desert Art Museum

    Joshua Tree National Park

    The 'Junk Dada' sculptures and installations of African American artist Noah Purifoy (1917–2004) are collected by the world's finest museums, but some of…

  • Wonderland of Rocks

    Wonderland of Rocks

    Joshua Tree National Park

    This striking rock labyrinth extends roughly from Indian Cove in the north to Park Blvd in the south and is predictably a popular rock climbers' haunt…

  • Pioneertown, California - Aug 10 2014: General Mercantile store Mane Street; Shutterstock ID 213837313; Your name (First / Last): Emma Sparks; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best_in_the_US_POIs

    Pioneertown

    Joshua Tree National Park

    Looking like an 1870s frontier town, Pioneertown was actually built in 1946 as a Hollywood Western movie set. Gene Autry and Roy Rogers were among the…

  • Oasis of Mara.

    Oasis of Mara

    Joshua Tree National Park

    Behind the park HQ and Oasis Visitor Center, this natural oasis encompasses the original 29 palm trees that gave Twentynine Palms its name. They were…

  • Integratron

    Integratron

    Joshua Tree National Park

    It may look just like a white-domed structure, but in reality it's an electrostatic generator for time travel and cell rejuvenation. Yup! At least that's…

  • Keys Ranch

    Keys Ranch

    Joshua Tree National Park

    Old West history buffs will delight in the 90-minute ranger-led tour of this ranch named after its builder, William Keys. He and his family built a…

  • Big Morongo Canyon Preserve

    Big Morongo Canyon Preserve

    Joshua Tree National Park

    Named as one of California’s important birding areas by the Audubon Society, this preserve encloses a natural spring-fed desert oasis that’s a native…

National Parks

A first-time guide to Joshua Tree National Park, California

Apr 12, 2025 • 9 min read

