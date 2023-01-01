Key West’s biggest darling, Ernest Hemingway, lived in this gorgeous Spanish Colonial house from 1931 to 1940. Papa moved here in his early 1930s with his second wife, a Vogue fashion editor and (former) friend of his first wife (he left the house when he ran off with his third wife). The Short Happy Life of Francis Macomber and The Green Hills of Africa were produced here, as well as many cats, whose descendants basically run the grounds.

Admission includes a guided tour with one of the knowledgeable guides, who share intriguing and amusing anecdotes about the Hemingways. You're also free to poke around the house and grounds on your own.