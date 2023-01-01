Nancy Forrester’s Secret Garden

Nancy, an environmental artist and fixture of the Keys community, invites you into her backyard oasis where chatty rescued parrots and macaws await visitors. She gives an overview of these marvelously intelligent and rare birds ('Parrot 101' as she calls it) between 10am and 11am daily. It's a great place for kids, who often leave inspired by the hands-on interactions. Musicians are welcome to bring their instruments to play in the yard. The birds love it – particularly flutes!