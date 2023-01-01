Fort Zachary Taylor State Park

‘America’s Southernmost State Park’ is home to an impressive fort, built in the mid-1800s that played roles in the American Civil War and in the Spanish-American War. The beach here is the best one Key West has to offer – it has white sand to lounge on (but is rocky in parts), water deep enough to swim in and tropical fish under the waves. Learn more about the fort on free guided tours offered at 11am.

The beach is also a great spot to watch the sunset – a fine alternative to the mayhem of Mallory Sq. But you won't be able to stick around and watch the colors light up the sky: all visitors are ushered out right after the sun sinks below the sea. If coming by foot, it's about a half-mile walk (12 minutes) from the entrance to the beach.