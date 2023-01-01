Florida Keys Eco-Discovery Center

This 6000-sq-ft center is one of the best places in the Keys to learn about the extraordinary marine environments of South Florida. Start off with the 20-minute film which has some beautiful footage of life among the reefs, hardwood hammocks, seagrass beds and mangroves. Continue to the exhibits of life above the waterline, then look at sea creatures in the small aquarium tanks that make up the 'Living Reef' section.

There's also a replica of the Aquarius undersea laboratory, where scientists live for up to 14 days at a time studying marine life.