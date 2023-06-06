Key West

Key West is the far frontier, edgier and more eccentric than the other Keys, and also far more captivating. At its heart, this 7-sq-mile island feels like a beautiful tropical oasis, where the moonflowers bloom at night and the classical Caribbean homes are so sad and romantic it’s hard not to sigh at them.

Must-see attractions

  • Tourists and locals enjoy cocktails while viewing the sunset from pier at Mallory Square.

    Mallory Square

    Key West

    Take all those energies, subcultures and oddities of Keys life and focus them into one torchlit, family-friendly (but playfully edgy), sunset-enriched…

  • Nancy Forrester’s Secret Garden

    Nancy Forrester’s Secret Garden

    Key West

    Nancy, an environmental artist and fixture of the Keys community, invites you into her backyard oasis where chatty rescued parrots and macaws await…

  • Key West, Florida - December 4, 2019: People tan and rest on the sunny beach of Fort Zachary Taylor State Park in tropical Key West Florida USA

    Fort Zachary Taylor State Park

    Key West

    ‘America’s Southernmost State Park’ is home to an impressive fort, built in the mid-1800s that played roles in the American Civil War and in the Spanish…

  • (GERMANY OUT) Amerika, USA, Florida, Key West, Sunshine State,Atlantic Ocean , Caribbean Sea, Island, Key West Cemetery, cemetery (Photo by Franken/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

    Key West Cemetery

    Key West

    A darkly alluring Gothic labyrinth beckons at the center of this pastel town. Built in 1847, the cemetery crowns Solares Hill, the highest point on the…

  • PX7F3T The supposedly haunted Robert the Doll is one of the prime attractions found at the East Martello Tower art gallery in the city of Key West, Florida Fort East Martello Museum & Gardens

    Fort East Martello Museum & Gardens

    Key West

    This old fortress was built to resemble an old Italian Martello-style coastal watchtower (hence the name), a design that quickly became obsolete with the…

  • Ernest Hemingway home and museum. Key West. Florida. USA

    Hemingway House

    Key West

    Key West’s biggest darling, Ernest Hemingway, lived in this gorgeous Spanish Colonial house from 1931 to 1940. Papa moved here in his early 1930s with his…

  • Casa Antigua the Key West's first car dealership and Ernest Hemingway's first Key West residence.

    Casa Antigua

    Key West

    This former hotel (known as the Trev-Mor), built in 1919, was where Hemingway and Pauline first stayed after returning from Paris in 1928.

Best Time to Visit

For those seeking a tropical island paradise and the warm vibes that comes with it, there isn’t a bad time to visit Key West.

Read article

Free Things to Do

From free beaches to wildly festive sunsets in Mallory Square, these are Key West's top 10 free things to do.

Read article

Money and Costs

Key West is many wonderful things but sadly cheap isn't one of them. Use these tips and tricks to make savings and stretch your budget when you visit.

Read article

Wooden overpass to beach at sunrise, Key West, Monroe County, Florida, USA

Beaches

The 10 best beaches in the Florida Keys

Jan 11, 2025 • 7 min read

