Edgy, eccentric and just plain fun, Key West is also pricey. Museum entry fees, fancy dinners and boat cruises can all add up quickly – and though it is possible to enjoy this 7-sq-mile island on a budget, you should expect to splash out.

Yet not everything commands a premium here. Key West draws a range of kooky characters, making for some of the best people-watching around – a pursuit that’s always free. And many monuments and experiences here don’t cost a dime.

Advertisement

Here are a few of the best free things to do in Key West.

Travelers and entertainers at the sunset celebration at Mallory Square, Key West. Matt Munro for Lonely Planet

1. Check out the nightly scene at Mallory Square

A sunset in Key West is a visual spectacle in itself. And at Mallory Square – a waterfront plaza surrounded by restaurants, museums and retails – the nightly Sunset Celebration takes the spectacle to the next level. Kicking off 2 hours before sunset, the party is never the same two nights in a row. A range of kitschy, corny and sometimes just plain weird performers – think clowns, psychics, jugglers, musicians, acrobats and fire eaters – manifest every day on the square, drawing delighted crowds of onlookers as the sun dips low. The whole affair can be touristy and a little scruffy, sure – but it’s hard not to delight in the showmanship of it all.

2. Enjoy a few chuckles (seriously) at Key West Cemetery

What makes Key West Cemetery one of the island’s top attractions – free or otherwise – is the personality and even sass of those who reside permanently here. This is more than evident in some of the epitaphs you’ll see on certain graces. The tombstone of BP “Pearl” Roberts reads, “I told you I was sick” – while that of Edwina Lariz marks the resting place of a “Devoted Fan of Singer Julio Iglesias.” History buffs can seek out the large monument honoring the 260 US soldiers that were killed aboard the USS Maine in 1898.

Mile Marker 0, Key West. lazyllama/Shutterstock

3. Seek out the curious Mile Marker 0

US Rte 1 runs through 14 states and the District of Columbia, stretching nearly 2400 miles along the USA’s Eastern Seaboard. And it starts in the center of Key West. Since signs denoting mile 0 are quite uncommon (which makes sense given...no distance has elapsed), the one here, on the corner of Whitehead and Fleming Sts, makes for a memorable photo opportunity indeed.

Advertisement

4. Check out some art

Key West is famous magnet for artists and art lovers, which means it’s not hard to find new work at local galleries. A favorite is Wyland Gallery of the Florida Keys, which hosts regular shows by new and established artists. The local and often handcrafted pieces here often depict sunsets and marine life. While you don’t have to pay to admire all the work, if you end up making a purchase, you can take a little piece of Key West home with you.

Higgs Beach, Key West. Joel Carillet/Getty Images

5. Soak in the sun at Smathers or Higgs Beach

Since Key West is completely surrounded by turquoise waters, many assume that they’ll find free beaches galore here. Yet the island’s most popular strand by far, Fort Zachary Taylor State Park, levies an entry fee. For a dose of white sand and sun without a cover, Smathers Beach and Higgs Beach are the best bets.

Local tip: Since parking at Smathers is paid, do as the locals do and arrive by bike.

6. Commune with the luminaries of the Key West Historic Memorial Sculpture Garden

Ernest Hemingway, President Harry Truman, Florida railroad magnate Henry Flagler...so many acclaimed figures have left a lasting mark on Key West. The 36 most illustrious of them (including the three named above) are permanently honored at the Key West Historic Memorial Sculpture Garden, just off Mallory Square. Small and shaded, the surprisingly charming green space offers a welcome reprieve from the hustle and bustle nearby.

Fort West Martello Tower, Key West. Kristi Blokhin/Shutterstock

7. Visit a Civil War–era fortress

During the American Civil War, Florida seceded from the Union and joined the Confederacy. Yet Key West – ever the contrarian – remained with the Union due to its major naval base. Of the island’s three remaining structures from this era, Fort West Martello Tower, built in 1862, is the only one you can check out for free. The brick behemoth is situated on Higgs Beach, its grounds now home to the Key West Garden Club.

The Overseas Highway, Florida. pisaphotography/Shutterstock

8. Drive the Overseas Highway

If you arrived in Key West by plane or boat, you missed out on one of the best road trips in Florida – and maybe the entire USA. Starting in Key West and running 113 miles northeast, the Overseas Highway is composed of 42 bridges and causeways. With many miles-long stretches offerings views of nothing but water, the drive can be as eerie as it is beautiful.

Planning tip: If you don’t have a car, hop on a Key West Transit bus, which goes as far as Marathon for as little as $4 each way.

9. Taste a few samples at Key West First Legal Rum Distillery

All those frozen margaritas at Key West’s top watering holes don’t come cheap. Yet if you’re looking to wet your whistle for free, stop by Key West First Legal Rum, which offers free samples all day, plus free tours daily from noon to 5 pm. During the tour, you’ll learn about the distillery’s history, and hear how the team distills their product from Florida sugarcane, and infuses it with anything from coconut to key lime.

The Southernmost Point Buoy, Key West. Iv-olga/Shutterstock

10. Smile for the camera at the Southernmost Point Buoy

A large-proportioned, brightly painted landmark, the Southernmost Point Buoy looks like it was created for Instagram. And while it’s not in fact the southernmost point of the continental US (it’s not even the southernmost point of Key West), it’s still an irresistible draw for just about every visitor to the island. Line up with the crowds and wait your turn for your own shot.

Planning tip: Come for your photo shoot early in the morning to avoid the inevitable queue of people waiting for their snap.