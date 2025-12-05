“Sound doesn’t matter underwater – everyone’s Deaf down there,” says Thomas Koch.

Growing up Deaf, Koch took his first dive in Austin, Texas in 1996. From there, he was hooked. By 2010, he had become a PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) Instructor and, in 2015, he became PADI’s first Deaf Course Director.

However, the road was not always easy. Oftentimes, dive centers assumed that Deaf people couldn’t dive. Instructors who didn’t know American Sign Language (ASL) would try to teach through scribbles or made-up hand signals, which were frustrating at best and dangerous at worst.

Even if a Deaf person was certified, dive boats and resorts unintentionally excluded Deaf divers by relying on spoken instructions rather than providing accessible resources like visual/written aids, captions or interpreters.

With clear communication, there’s no reason why Deaf people shouldn’t be allowed to scuba dive, yet many agencies flat-out refused to work with Deaf divers. That is why Koch created Aqua Hands, a dive center in Clearwater, Florida that is dedicated to serving and empowering the Deaf community.

To date, Koch has personally issued more than 1000 certifications, and roughly 65% of those divers are Deaf or hard of hearing. He has also certified 15 Deaf scuba instructors who have gone on to teach and inspire others, creating the ripple effect that Aqua Hands was designed to achieve.

“Aqua Hands isn’t just about scuba certification; it’s about redefining what access and respect look like in the ocean,” says Koch. “Each card represents someone who tore down a barrier.”

Left: Nyle DiMarco and Thomas Koch scuba diving. Courtesy of Nyle DiMarco Right: Nyle DiMarco and Thomas Koch on the dive boat. Courtesy of Nyle DiMarco

How Aqua Hands caters to Deaf scuba divers

Earlier this year, Koch certified Nyle DiMarco – a model, actor and Deaf activist. DiMarco focuses on projects that advocate for the Deaf community, including his Emmy-nominated film, Deaf President Now!.

DiMarco felt immediately welcomed by Aqua Hands, saying, “There’s a cultural ease and joy in being surrounded by people who communicate the way you do.”

While a majority of divers at Aqua Hands are Deaf or hard of hearing, hearing divers are also welcome. Everyone embarks on dives side by side, exploring the wrecks, reefs and crystal-clear shallows that make Florida’s diving so special.

“It’s never about who hears or doesn’t; it’s about who shows up ready to connect. That mindset builds real belonging,” says Koch.

DiMarco adds, “I watched Thomas work with both Deaf and hearing clients through intuitive signing and gestures, and it was seamless. It was almost like hearing divers learned better through a Deaf instructor because we knew how to gesture to get the message across.”

With hearing divers, doing lessons in the water can be challenging. Without ASL or the ability to communicate, time and oxygen are wasted going up and down when people are confused, panicked or need something clarified.

At Aqua Hands, lessons are conducted with ASL, so – even in the ocean – questions can be answered in real-time and there are no limits to communication.

Left: Nyle DiMarco diving with a shark. Courtesy of Nyle DiMarco Right: The reefs in Clearwater, Florida. Courtesy of Nyle DiMarco

The importance of ASL

Aqua Hand’s use of ASL also expands what underwater communication looks like to the diving community. Typically, scuba divers learn dive signals, which are made-up hand signals that are specific to diving. These are used to communicate important messages like “low on air,” “safety stop,” “problem” or “help.”

However, many dive signs have a different meaning in ASL, which can be needlessly confusing. The dive sign for “shark” translates to “bastard,” and “okay” translates to the letter f. While dive signs are used around the world, they are not applicable anywhere above the water.

By incorporating ASL into diving, Koch is showing scuba divers that there is already a sign language that works. It is the third-most commonly used language in the United States, plus it goes beyond diving-specific signs, allowing for more of a dialogue.

For example, during DiMarco’s certification, he spotted a section of bone-white coral amidst the vibrant reef. This led to a full conversation about rising ocean temperatures.

“I was able to ask him more questions in real time, underwater, as we floated over the reef,” says DiMarco. ”The conversation stuck with me because I felt the urgency of climate change right there in the ocean… not later at the surface.”

With ASL, Deaf divers are showing hearing divers what it is like to have total clarity and control underwater.

“I once led a group of Deaf divers on their first ocean dive. When we descended, everyone started signing underwater – full communication, no noise, no confusion,” says Koch. “Total connection in complete silence. Powerful. Peaceful. Unforgettable.”

A sea turtle in Clearwater, Florida. Courtesy of Nyle DiMarco

Aqua Hands’ ripple effect

As Koch and other members of the Aqua Hands community have gone on dives around the world, signing has also helped them connect with hearing divers. For example, after diving with Koch in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Gabriel Marino instantly connected with him and was fascinated by the Deaf diving experience. Marino embraced signing and learned the basics of ASL and underwater signals in just one week. “[Gabriel and I] communicated seamlessly through hand signs, eye contact and the rhythm of the ocean,” says Koch. “We shared some unforgettable dives that really captured the spirit of inclusivity and shared adventure.”

The two remain friends to this day.

As DiMarco says, “[Using ASL in diving] would also bridge worlds: hearing divers who learn ASL signs could then apply them in real life whenever they bump into a Deaf person at a grocery store, in an airport or anywhere else.”

What’s next for Aqua Hands

In Koch’s words, “Inclusion doesn’t magically appear – someone has to build it. Aqua Hands proves Deaf divers don’t need limits, just access.”

Koch advises Deaf divers to do their homework before planning a trip. Find dive centers that are open-minded, and try to get the highest certification that you can. Operators may question your ability if you only have your Open Water certification, but they will doubt you less the more certified that you are.

“We have to work harder, but when we do, it changes how the world sees us,” says Koch.

Deaf people who wish to learn how to dive should also reach out to Aqua Hands. They run classes, fun dives, international trips and events, and their network connects people around the world.

While many divers enjoy chasing bragging rights – depth, number of dives, oxygen efficiency – Aqua Hands is all about connection: to each other, to ourselves and to the ocean.

After all, whether you are scuba diving in the water or breaking barriers on land, we are all stronger with a community by our side. Learning to dive at Aqua Hands enables all divers to explore the ocean side by side, fostering inclusion and camaraderie that transcends ability. Aqua Hands’s work ensures that no Deaf diver is alone.

Koch is finding new ways to explore the world, and he is bringing other Deaf travelers with him. By opening doors that many didn’t know existed, Aqua Hands invites us all to imagine a new kind of dive center – one where hearing divers can expand their horizons and Deaf divers can connect with one another without feeling the restrictions of audism.

As Koch says, “The ocean has always been inclusive; it’s the surface world that’s still catching up.”

Scuba diving in Clearwater, Florida. Courtesy of Nyle DiMarco

How to visit Aqua Hands

How to get there: Aqua Hands works with a range of dive centers in Clearwater, Florida, which can be found on the PADI website.

How to sign up: You can sign up by filling out the student form on the Aqua Hands website. You can also email dive@aquahands.com with any questions, or follow their Instagram to hear about upcoming events.

Where to stay: Book a room at the Palm Pavilion Inn, which has a heated pool and is steps away from Clearwater Beach. For a more luxury option, you can also stay at the JW Marriott Clearwater, a resort with a spa, rooftop pool and several restaurants.