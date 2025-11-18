The food scene in Florida reflects the diversity of cultures that have made the sunshine state their home – an intoxicating blend of Southern recipes, Latin American flavors and old-school Floridian techniques.

Add tropical fruits to the mix, along with the seafood bounty from the Gulf and the Atlantic coasts, and you have the makings for one of the best US dining destinations.

Memorable meals in Florida can range from casual affairs – snacking on fish sandwiches at a dockside restaurant – to multi-course feasts in a Michelin-starred restaurant overlooking the crashing waves and golden sands. Complementing the culinary scene is an experimental cocktail culture that sees you drinking in the state's beachfront views and unrivaled sunsets as you indulge. This is your ultimate guide to what to eat and drink in Florida.

Indulge in fresh seafood

Florida has a sterling and well-deserved reputation for its seafood, which is not surprising given its 1350-mile coastline. Wherever you go, you're never far from a great seafood meal featuring the fresh catch of the day. This might entail something as simple (but utterly delicious) as a grouper sandwich, deviled crab (a Tampa specialty), a pre-dinner snack of peel-and-eat pink shrimp, or something more elaborate like stone crabs, spiny lobster or a platter of oysters, clams, blue crabs and other delicacies.

Where to try it: In Sarasota, the iconic Owen's Fish Camp serves fried seafood baskets, shrimp-and-oyster po' boys (submarine sandwiches), spicy Creole fish gumbo and plenty of surf-and-turf combos – like seared scallops with braised pork. Sample grouper sandwiches and deviled crab at Big Ray’s Fish Camp in Tampa Bay. On Highway 30A, Cafe Thirty-A in Seagrove Beach is a crowd favorite for fine dining, or hop over to Seaside to enjoy your crab cakes with a view of the Gulf from Bud and Alley's rooftop.

People walking along St George Street in St Augustine, Florida. Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock

Cozy up to a bowl of Minorcan chowder

A distinct departure from the traditional chowders of New England, fiery Minorcan clam chowder is a St Augustine staple that is as rich in history as it is in flavor. Legend has it that indentured servants from the Spanish island of Minorca that were brought over in the mid-18th century combined Mediterranean cooking styles with local ingredients to create the hyper-regional dish. Locally grown datil peppers give this tomato-based chowder its signature kick. The small, yellow pepper is similar in heat to a habañero with sweet, fruity notes and it truly flourishes in St John’s County, making its way into many local foods and beverages, including jams, sauces, desserts and cocktails that can only be found in St Augustine.

Where to try it: Order a traditional bowl or go half-and-half (mixed with New England chowder) at Hurricane Patty’s or Aunt Kate’s. Try other datil-infused dishes like Catch 27’s shrimp cocktail or the blue crab beignets and spicy cocktails at Ice Plant Bar.

People waiting to order a Cuban sandwich on historic Calle Ocho in Little Havana, Miami. Boogich/Getty Images

Taste your way across Latin America

Many locals proudly proclaim Miami as "the capital of Latin America." Given the ubiquity of Spanish and the panoply of people that hail from every corner of Central and South America, it makes perfect sense – particularly when you explore the city's incredible dining scene.

Here, you can grab a seat in a loncheria (snack bar) and order a classic Cuban sandwich: a buttered, grilled baguette stuffed with ham, roast pork, cheese, mustard and pickles. While in Little Havana, find a ventanita (walk-up window) for Cuban coffee to pair with guava pastelitos and other traditional pastries.

In addition to Cuban specialties such as ropa vieja and picadillo, you’ll find signature Latin American dishes like arepas. These corn flour cakes are either stuffed (Venezuelan-style) or topped (Colombian-style) with chicken, beef, cheese, vegetables or other ingredients. The list of specialties is nearly endless as you delve deeper, with different restaurants doling out Peruvian ceviche, Mexican gorditas (stuffed corn griddle cakes), Haitian griot (marinated fried pork), Jamaican jerk chicken, Brazilian moqueca (seafood stew), Central American gallo pinto (red beans and rice) and Nicaraguan tres leches ("three milks" cake).

Where to try it: At the famed Versailles in Little Havana, you'll find all the iconic Cuban dishes. If you’re looking for Cuban cuisine on the Gulf Coast, head to the Columbia Restaurant in Tampa’s Ybor City for some of the best. For Peruvian fare, CVI.CHE 105 wins all the awards. In Coconut Grove, Jaguar serves pan-Latin cuisine, with a wide-ranging menu of Mexican, Peruvian, Brazilian and Argentine dishes.

The yellow storefront of the Key Lime Pie Bakery in Key West. MichaelWarrenPix/Getty Images

Sweeten your day with a slice of Key lime pie

According to tradition, key lime pie was invented in Key West sometime in the late 19th century. The small, tart limes that once grew in abundance in the Keys were transformed into one of the world's best desserts, owing to the simple combination of key lime juice, zest, egg yolks and sweetened condensed milk. After one forkful of the creamy, rich pie, you'll be asking for the recipe. Key lime pie is justly famed up and down the Florida Keys, though you can also find it at other dessert shops across the state.

Where to try it: In Key West, Blue Heaven serves up the best key lime pie on the planet – it's topped with a tall meringue and tastes all the better in backyard restaurants with roosters running underfoot. Kermit's sells all things key lime-flavored, from sauces and body lotions to cookies and dog biscuits. The attached cafe serves up excellent pie by the slice, as well as their signature key lime pie on a stick – a frozen pie slice dipped in chocolate and eaten like a popsicle.

A Dale Chihuly exhibition at Fairchild Tropical Garden in Miami, Florida. Mia2you/Shutterstock

Taste local oranges, fresh strawberries and unique Florida produce

The subtropical climate, plentiful rain and ample sunshine provide ideal growing conditions for a diverse array of produce, making Florida one of the best places in the country to sample familiar favorites, tropical fruits and unique local delicacies. Oranges are essential to the state’s identity, especially in Central Florida. The Showcase of Citrus in Clermont, just outside Orlando, beautifully illustrates the significance of citrus in the region’s history. This 2500-acre estate combines local heritage and a touch of entertainment, making it a must-visit destination in theme park country.

Heading further south, you’ll discover an expanded repertoire of tropical fruits and Florida specialties. Native to Asia, the loquat – a small, tangy yellow-orange fruit known as Japanese plums/pears – grows throughout the region and is often enjoyed straight from the tree or made into pie filling and jams. Visiting the farms, roadside stands and markets of southern Florida, you might come across tropical fruits such as soursop, mamey and black sapote (also known as chocolate pudding fruit). Learn about these rare fruits at nearby botanical gardens such as Miami’s Fairchild Tropical Garden and The Kampong.

Where to try it: There's a bounty of options at roadside stands and local farmers markets throughout the state. Florida Orange Groves Winery near St Pete transforms tropical fruits and citrus into boozy libations, and for all things strawberry (and so much more!), stop by the historic Parkesdale Market in Plant City (be sure to try the strawberry shortcake). Explore 500 varieties of fruit, vegetables, nuts and spices at Fruit & Spice Park, where you can enjoy free samples in the gift shop or nibble on fallen fruit as you wander the grounds.

Palm trees lining the white sand at Fort Myers Beach in Florida. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Enjoy the sunset with a signature Florida cocktail in hand

Florida loves its cocktails, with a fair number of residents believing there's no better way to end the day than watching the sunset with a tropical libation in hand. Cuban bartenders became celebrities in the 1920s for what they did with all that sugarcane and citrus; the two classics are the Cuba libre (rum, lime and cola) and the mojito (rum, sugar, mint, lime and club soda). Former Key West resident Ernest Hemingway favored piña coladas – lots of them. Jimmy Buffett, meanwhile, memorialized the margarita so that now every beach bar along the peninsula claims to make the "best."

Where to try it: Sip a Key lime mojito or a Jalisco mule in Key Largo while enjoying the daily spectacle of the sun sinking into the sea at aptly named Sundowners. At the Beach Bar on Fort Myers Beach, you can dig your heels in the sand while sipping frozen margaritas and listening to the local bands tearing it up onstage.

A vendor selling fried gator tail with fries in Florida. Flander/Getty Images

Munch on alligator tail

Alligator tastes like a cross between fish and pork. It's healthier than chicken, with as much protein but half the fat, fewer calories and less cholesterol. The meat comes from the tail and is sometimes served as deep-fried nuggets, though purists say grilling is the best way to prepare it. Most alligator is legally harvested on farms and often sold in grocery stores.

Where to try it: While you can find deep-fried gator nuggets at just about every beachside bar in the state, Marsh Landing Restaurant near Vero Beach serves gator tail appetizers and platters alongside Old Florida-style cuisine. If you see swamp cabbage on the menu, give it a try.

A plate of fried chicken, waffles, and marinated watermelon with bourbon maple syrup and hot sauce. Elizabeth Beard/Getty Images

Feast on Southern cooking

Ironically, the further north in Florida you travel, the more southern the cooking gets. By southern, we mean the tried-and-true comfort fare of the American South: fried chicken, catfish, barbecued ribs, chicken-fried steak and even chitlins (hog's intestines). These main dishes are often accompanied by belly-filling sides like cheese grits, cornbread, coleslaw, black-eyed peas, fried green tomatoes, collard greens or butter-slathered corn. For pure decadence, finish things off with a slice of pecan pie – topped, of course, with a big dollop of whipped cream.

Go plant-based with vegetarian and vegan cuisine

Despite Florida's love for seafood and meat, it's not hard to maintain a plant-based diet when traveling in the state. Apart from a few diehard steakhouses, most restaurants have vegetarian options, and an increasing number of places also serve vegan-friendly dishes. Orlando, Tampa and Miami have the broadest assortment of plant-based restaurants.

Where to try it: Explore Orlando’s dynamic vegan scene at Market on South’s collection of plant-based eateries, vegetarian and vegan Indian favorites at Madras Café, and Leguminati’s epic crunchwraps inside Hourglass Social House. Track down the legendary Vegan Hot Dog Cart at Sly Fox Pub after a night out in the city (they’re open until 3am).

In Tampa, settle in for wine and plant-based Cajun cuisine at La Setima Club, get vegan fast food classics at Three Dot Dash, or order plant-based pizzas and bowls at Florish.

In Miami, check out the Last Carrot, a vegetarian joint known for its fresh juices, sandwiches and spinach pies. The Cafe is Key West's oldest vegetarian place, serving a wide range of incredible dishes for lunch and dinner. Darbster in West Palm Beach is a tasty, 100% vegan restaurant that donates all profits to its own animal welfare foundation.