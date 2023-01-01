Set just on the edge of the Everglades, this 35-acre public park grows all those great tropical fruits you usually have to contract dysentery to enjoy. The park is divided into ‘continents’ (Africa, Asia etc) and it makes for a peaceful wander past various species bearing in total around 500 different types of fruits, spices and nuts. Unfortunately you can’t pick the fruit, but you can eat anything that falls to the ground (go early for the best gathering!).

There are free samples in the giftshop. You can also bring your own picnic – or pick up snacks at the on-site cafe. Free narrated tram tours are available at 11am, 1:30pm and 3pm.