Historic Town Hall

Everglades National Park

Built in 1917, this stolid white building fulfilled many roles – city council chambers, fire department, police station – in the once tiny township of Homestead. Today it houses a small museum with a collection of old photographs and memorabilia that give a glimpse of 20th-century life in the town. The highlight is a beauty: a 1924 American LaFrance fire truck.

