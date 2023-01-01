If you do just one walk in the Everglades, make sure it's on the Anhinga Trail. Gators sun on the shoreline, anhinga spear their prey and wading birds stalk haughtily through the reeds. You'll get a close-up view of wildlife on this short (0.8 mile) trail at the Royal Palm Visitor Center. There are various overlooks, where you can sometimes see dozens of alligators piled together in the day.

Come back at night (be sure to bring a flashlight) for a view of the gators swimming along the waterways – sometimes right beside you. The park offers periodic ranger-led walks along the boardwalk at night, though you can always do it yourself. Seeing the glittering eyes of alligators prowling the waterways by flashlight is an unforgettable experience!