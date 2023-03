Four miles past Ernest Coe Visitor Center, Royal Palm offers the easiest access to the Glades in these parts. Two trails, the Anhinga and Gumbo Limbo (the latter named for the gumbo-limbo tree, also known as the ‘tourist tree’ because its bark peels like a sunburned Brit), take all of an hour to walk and put you face to face with a panoply of Everglades wildlife.