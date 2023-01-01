You could pass a mildly entertaining afternoon walking around Homestead’s almost quaint main street, which essentially comprises a couple of blocks of Krome Ave extending north and south of the Historic Town Hall. The town hosts one big monthly event from September to April, including concerts, food fests, holiday parades and other events at Losner Park (across the street from the Historic Town Hall). It’s a good effort at injecting some character into downtown Homestead.
Downtown Homestead
