Schnebly Redland's Winery

Given the climate, you won't find malbec, pinot noir or zinfandel – wines here are made of mango, passion fruit, lychee, avocado, coconut and other flavors from the tropics, and are surprisingly good. Tucked along a quiet farm road west of Homestead, Schnebly has the unusual distinction of being the southernmost winery in America.

You can stop in for tastings, available any time, or for a tour (weekends only hourly 1pm to 5pm). There's also a good restaurant here, and a pretty back garden next to a small gurgling waterfall.