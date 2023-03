Step into the cage while monkeys run around, wild and free! Indeed, you’ll be walking through screened-in trails, with primates swinging, screeching and chattering all around you. It’s incredibly fun, and just a bit odorous. The big show of the day takes place at feeding time, when crab-eating monkeys and Southeast Asian macaques dive into the pool for fruit and other treats.

There’s also a lovely aviary for clouds of beautiful rescued parrots.