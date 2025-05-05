People come to Florida for the sunshine and wide beaches, and they are often surprised by the vast differences from town to town. From pastel-painted bungalows in the Keys to Italian-inspired downtowns and laid-back islands in the Gulf where dolphins outnumber chain restaurants, every destination in the Sunshine State has a personality all its own. To help you narrow down your options, here are 12 of Florida’s best beach towns.

The galactic core of the milky way sets over New Smyrna Beach, Florida. JMarro/Shutterstock

1. New Smyrna Beach

Best for catching a wave

Island time rules New Smyrna Beach, an adorably funky town with a deep-rooted surf scene. No high rises here, but NSB is home to 175-foot Ponce Inlet Lighthouse, the state’s tallest. Flagler Avenue, lined with indie surf shops and seafood joints, leads straight to the sand. Find the best waves in the inlet and near the jetty, but be aware that you can drive on the beach in Volusia County. For a more idyllic atmosphere – and wildlife galore, including manatees and leatherback sea turtles – bring your board to the undeveloped Canaveral National Seashore.

Vibes: A funky, small-town surf haven where no shirt, no shoes is no problem.

Best thing to do: Take surf lessons – consistently calm waves make the Space Coast one of the best places to learn in Florida.

Where to stay: The Salty Mermaid Hotel puts you steps from both the beach and Flagler Avenue. Across the causeway, Black Dolphin Inn feels exclusive, with balconies overlooking the Indian River.

Where to eat: Make brunch reservations at The Baker’s Table specifically to try the conch fritters.

Planning tip: The best swells roll in during fall (especially during hurricane season) and winter.

The sun sets over Venice Beach. Sebastian Duce/Shutterstock

2. Venice

Best for shelling and beachcombing

Featuring pink Mediterranean Revival buildings and a downtown lined with mom-and-pop shops, Venice blends the natural beauty of the Gulf Coast with Italian charm. The real draw, though, lies beneath your feet. Area beaches include Venice Beach, certified a Blue Wave Beach by Clean Beaches Coalition; Brohard Paw Park, the county’s only dog beach; and Caspersen Beach, aka Shark Tooth Beach.

Vibes: Easygoing Gulf Coast charm with a hint of Mediterranean elegance.

Best thing to do: Hunt for fossilized shark teeth in the sand at Caspersen Beach, especially at low tide or after a storm. Stroll down past the crowds to find lots of unbroken, perfectly triangular teeth.

Where to stay: Inn at the Beach puts you directly across the street from Venice Beach and offers guests complimentary beach chairs and umbrellas.

Where to eat: Don’t be put off by the fact that Belki’s Cuban Deli is inside a gas station; the pressed Cubano sandwich is as authentic as it gets.

A ship in the harbor of St Augustine, Florida. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

3. St Augustine

Best for getting a taste of Europe – without the jet lag

St Augustine is the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the United States, founded by Spanish settlers in 1565. Cobblestone streets, Spanish colonial architecture and centuries-old landmarks like the Castillo de San Marcos define its historic core. After wandering the narrow streets, luxuriate on wide, pristine beaches. Spend a day at St Augustine Beach, with sand volleyball, a fishing pier and splash pad. Hang ten at quiet Vilano Beach or dive into a book at secluded Crescent Beach.

Vibes: Old World Europe meets classic Florida beach vacation.

Best thing to do: Stroll pedestrian-only St. George Street. Visit the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse, explore the Pirate & Treasure Museum, and try unexpected popsicle flavors at The Hyppo (my personal favorite: Datil Pepper Cheesecake, using native spicy-sweet Datil peppers).

Where to stay: Nine historic homes and a number of elaborate fountains and gardens make up The Collector Inn. You can walk almost everywhere, but the inn also offers complimentary bicycles.

Where to eat: The five-course Chef’s Pairing Menu at La Cocina is worth the spend. It’s at The Cellar Upstairs on the rooftop of San Sebastian Winery.

Planning tip: St Augustine really shines at Christmas. Book early – like, a year early – to witness the magic of 20 city blocks plus boats and even the lighthouse decked out in millions of lights.

The tropical island getaway of Islamorada. Mia2you/Shutterstock

4. Islamorada

Best for a tropical island getaway without leaving the US

This Upper Florida Keys village encompassing six keys tempts sun worshippers with crystal-clear water, palm-fringed beaches and arguably the best snorkeling and fishing in Florida. Beachgoers should hit Anne’s Beach and Founders Park Beach, two of the nicest beaches in the Keys.

Vibes: Feels like slipping away to the Bahamas – no passport required.

Best thing to do: Book a combo jet ski and snorkeling tour to experience Islamorada’s incredible coral reefs and marine life. Sportfishing enthusiasts should also book a fishing charter, either deep sea or to the shallow “flats.”

Where to stay: Amara Cay offers amenities galore, from a private beach and water taxi to paddleboard rentals, snorkeling excursions and Ocean Golf, an experience that allows you to hit biodegradable, fish food-filled golf balls into the ocean.

Where to eat: See which key lime pie reigns supreme by trying it at several places: Midway Cafe, Marker 88 and Green Turtle Inn all have borderline transformative versions. Make a quick detour at Blond Giraffe Key Lime Pie Factory in Tavernier (Key Largo), too. For research, of course.

Grayton Beach one of its coastal dune lakes. Rotorhead 30A Productions/Shutterstock

5. Grayton Beach

Best for a laid-back 30A escape

Taking the creative free spirit of the Florida Panhandle to heart, Grayton Beach is a 1-mile stretch of bohemian paradise between Destin and Panama City Beach. It’s a tranquil base for exploring Highway 30A, surrounded by rare coastal dune lakes (they exist only in five places worldwide) and filled with unpretentious cafes and art galleries – including the Grayt Wall of Art, an outdoor gallery on a fence.

Vibes: Eclectic and artsy.

Best thing to do: Rent kayaks in Grayton Beach State Park and paddle the glassy coastal dune lakes.

Where to stay: Beach access is a contentious topic along Highway 30A; choose a vacation rental with a deeded private beach (not just beach access). If you’re OK with jockeying for space on the public beaches, Hibiscus Coffee & Guesthouse is an adorable, affordable B&B.

Where to eat: The Red Bar’s floor-to-ceiling decor, live music and simple but ultra-fresh Gulf Coast cuisine embody the exact vibe of Grayton Beach.

Planning tip: Unfortunately, several beaches section off small public-access areas, cramming people into rectangles. Avoid this by visiting a 100% public beach – but arrive early or late (before 8am or after 4pm). Walton County Tourism created a helpful interactive beach access map; the best public accesses include Grayton Beach State Park, Topsail, Deer Lake State Park and Inlet Beach.

Fernandina Beach. Madison Y Photo/Shutterstock

6. Fernandina Beach

Best for foodies

On Amelia Island in far northeastern Florida, Fernandina Beach oozes coastal charm and Southern hospitality. Its riverside historic district is filled with Victorian-style boutiques, chef-driven restaurants and Florida’s oldest bar. Aside from the annual Shrimp Festival in early May, everything, including beaches, is typically blissfully uncrowded. Main Beach and Seaside offer classic beach experiences with concessions and sand volleyball, while Fort Clinch State Park is wild and secluded.

Vibes: A Deep South beach town reminiscent of Charleston, South Carolina.

Best thing to do: Explore Boneyard Beach, strewn with hauntingly beautiful sun-bleached driftwood. No swimming, though; due to submerged trees, it’s not safe.

Where to stay: With its wraparound porch, direct beach access and daily chef-prepared breakfast, Elizabeth Pointe Lodge embodies Fernandina Beach culture.

Where to eat: Head to T-Ray’s Burger Station, in a former gas station off the well-beaten tourist path, for juicy burgers and fluffy breakfast biscuit sandwiches.

The dunes at Pensacola Beach. Colin D. Young/Shutterstock

7. Pensacola Beach

Best for an active beach trip

If it can be done on (or in) the water or a beach, you’re sure to find it in Pensacola. Take your pick: surfing, fishing, diving, paddling, jet skiing, hiking, parasailing, snorkeling, biking, boating or simply soaking up the sun. Though often lumped in with Pensacola proper, PB has a distinct tropical vibe, with a powder-sugar shoreline and Caribbean-esque turquoise water. For an even quieter escape, head 15 minutes west to Fort Pickens’ pristine Langdon Beach, part of Gulf Islands National Seashore.

Vibes: An easygoing island town with big adventure energy.

Best thing to do: Catch the US Navy’s Blue Angels, famed for their aerobatic flying skills, during a public practice.

Where to stay: The Pensacola Beach Resort complements your adventures with perks like on-site beach gear rentals, easy-to-book excursions, an outdoor heated pool and a low-key beach bar.

Where to eat: Order the fried red snapper collar at Pearl & Horn in Pensacola. The complex, 38-ingredient dish incorporates Adjika, a condiment so significant to Georgian culture it’s UNESCO-designated as “Intangible Cultural Heritage.”

The City Pier on Anna Maria Island. AHPix/Shutterstock

8. Anna Maria Island

Best for a mini taste of the Bahamas

Strict building rules prevent high-rises, helping Anna Maria Island maintain its castaway charm. The barrier island stretches just 7 miles but offers a full dose of life in the tropics, with shallow, clear-as-gin turquoise water, soft sand and beach bungalows in a rainbow of colors. Explore AMI’s three laid-back towns – Anna Maria, Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach – all linked by a free trolley. Hop between Coquina, Manatee and Bean Point beaches, all equally stunning.

Vibes: A Caribbean getaway, minus the strain on your wallet.

Best thing to do: Grab an ice cream cone from Two Scoops and catch the sunset on the pier.

Where to stay: Choose from candy-colored cottages or resort-style condos – both with private beach access – at sister properties Tradewinds Beach Resort and Tortuga Beach Resort.

Where to eat: Have lunch (or dinner or drinks) at Anna Maria Island Beach Cafe, a true toes-in-the-sand establishment in Holmes Beach. And whether for breakfast or a midday treat, stop into The Donut Experiment for customizable, made-in-front-of-you donuts.

Planning tip: Snag free parking in centrally-located Holmes Beach and rent bicycles (or beach gear, fishing rods, kayaks, even strollers) from AMI Beach Fun Rentals, then explore on two wheels.

The Morikami Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach. MDIYer/Shutterstock

9. Delray Beach

Best for strolling from galleries to the beach without needing a car

Walkable, vibrant Delray Beach has a fantastic cultural scene. There’s a sprawling arts district, a dedicated art trail, over 40 murals throughout town and scores of unique museums. Highlights include the Morikami Japanese Gardens, Silverball Pinball Museum and Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, dedicated to Black history in Palm Beach County. Atlantic Avenue is the hub for local dining and nightlife, and it also conveniently leads straight to Delray Municipal Beach.

Vibes: A walkable, artsy beach town buzzing with culture and creativity.

Best thing to do: Catch a Twilight Tribute Series concert at Old School Square Amphitheatre on the third Thursday of every month. Tribute bands cover artists ranging from Zac Brown Band to Bon Jovi and No Doubt.

Where to stay: Crane’s Beach House feels like a posh hideaway tucked in the jungle, but it’s just one block off Atlantic Avenue and a five-minute walk to the beach.

Where to eat: Grab $3 tacos, $5 quesadillas and $6 margaritas during happy hour (4pm to 7pm and 12am to 2am daily) at El Camino.

Planning tip: When you just don’t feel like walking, take advantage of Freebee, a free, on-demand shuttle service operating downtown.

Apalachicola Bay. Fomo Photography/Shutterstock

10. St George Island

Best for getting proper R&R on the beach (with your dog)

Tucked along Florida’s spectacularly quiet “Forgotten Coast,” St George Island is the place to go when you want to do, well, nothing. The 22-mile-long barrier island is home to just one stop sign and St George Island State Park, consistently ranked one of Dr. Beach’s top US beaches – and the 2023 winner. Outside the state park, the island’s other beaches welcome dogs, along with many restaurants and vacation rentals. Stop in Apalachicola on your way, famous for oysters and candy-colored homes.

Vibes: The type of small, dreamy coastal town Nicholas Sparks would choose for a book setting.

Best thing to do: Climb 92 wooden steps and a ladder to the top of Cape St George Light, a reconstructed 19th-century lighthouse overlooking the Gulf and Apalachicola Bay.

Where to stay: Walk to everything in under five minutes from St George Inn, with vintage vibes and a huge wraparound deck. If you have a full week, rent a home in the exclusive St George Plantation.

Where to eat: Load up on fresh oysters, grouper tacos and signature Sandblaster frozen cocktails at dog-friendly Blue Parrot. Right next door, you can also rent jet skis.

Cocoa Beach Pier at sunrise. Jason Sponseller/Shutterstock

11. Cocoa Beach

Best for families

Cocoa Beach strikes an unusual balance: It’s a laid-back surf town (even nicknamed the “East Coast surf capital”), yet also has loads of family-friendly attractions. Enjoy free beach access at Lori Wilson Park, watch a rocket launch, grab soft serve on the 800-foot-long Cocoa Beach Pier, and browse Ron Jon, the world’s largest surf shop. With Orlando theme parks just an hour away and proximity to the Kennedy Space Center, this makes a flexible basecamp.

Vibes: A classic surf town where rockets regularly launch and kids learn to ride their first wave.

Best thing to do: Dedicate at least half a day to the Kennedy Space Center, and in the summer, book a nighttime kayaking tour to see rare bioluminescence.

Where to stay: The Hilton Garden Inn Cocoa Beach Oceanfront caters to families, with an arcade, tremendous pool deck and two private paths directly to the beach.

Where to eat: Try Caribbean fusion like the Cheesesteak Caribe on Puerto Rican Sobao bread at The Tiny Turtle.

Planning tip: Cocoa Beach hotels spike in demand around rocket launch and cruise ship schedules.

Tigertail Beach in Marco Island. Getty Images

12. Marco Island

Best for exploring the Everglades in a bougie way

Marco Island is like a tale of two cities, but in one. A plethora of mansions and exclusive resorts call it home, plus it serves as the gateway to the Ten Thousand Islands and Everglades National Park, the largest subtropical wilderness in the US and one of the world’s biggest wetlands. Adding to its allure, Marco Island offers unspoiled beaches and excellent fishing (especially for snook, tarpon and grouper).

Vibes: A little bit Everglades, a little bit extravagance.

Best thing to do: Take a day trip to Everglades City, about 40 minutes away. Hop on an airboat tour through a mangrove jungle or cruise through the Ten Thousand Islands, inside the national park.

Where to stay: The JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort is a bit spendy, but worth it. On an expansive private beach, the JW has a whopping 12 restaurants, two golf courses, a wonderful spa, four pools and 10K Alley, an arcade and bowling alley with an impressive taproom.

Where to eat: Sample the extensive fresh oyster and raw bar selections at The Oyster Society. A rotating selection of about a dozen oysters changes daily, and there’s a sushi bar in the dining room. Save room for the real star: the spiced carrot cake.