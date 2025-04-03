The US Gulf Coast spans roughly 1680 miles from Texas to Florida, offering some of the most pristine beaches in the US. With its signature sugar-white, superfine sand (comprised almost entirely of quartz) and crystal clear emerald green water, the entire region is a beachgoer’s dream.

From Florida’s famous Emerald Coast to under-the-radar gems in Mississippi, the Gulf Coast has beaches ranging from lively, lined with bustling restaurants and resorts, to completely undeveloped, sheltered along federally protected coastline.

Enjoy beaches here year-round, thanks to the mild climate and warm water. Hurricane season (June 1 to November 30) brings attractive prices and optimal surf conditions, but be sure to have both a backup plan and exit strategy. And with that, here are 10 of the best beaches on the Gulf Coast.

The beach in Siesta Key, Florida. Shutterstock

1. Siesta Key, Florida

Best for a classic Gulf Coast beach experience

Consistently ranked one of the top beaches in the US, Siesta Key’s stunning blue-green waters, powdered sugar sand, and abundance of activities set the scene for a quintessential beach trip off the coast of Sarasota. Amenities-packed Siesta Beach has year-round lifeguards, playgrounds, concessions stands and a long-running Sunday sunset drum circle. Crescent Beach feels more secluded and is a top spot for snorkeling and diving, while Turtle Beach is a hub of activity, with excellent shelling and shark teeth hunting, a boat launch and volleyball courts.

Planning tip: Siesta Key Oyster Bar in Siesta Key Village has live music, daily drink specials and an excellent happy hour from 3pm to 6pm every single day; $12 for a dozen oysters.

2. Navarre Beach, Florida

Best beach for swimming

Nicknamed “Florida’s Most Relaxing Destination,” this gem between bustling Pensacola and Destin offers calm, shallow emerald-green water and an exceptionally wide stretch of sand. Just offshore, three manmade reefs provide excellent snorkeling and diving, with frequent sea turtle and octopus sightings. Florida’s longest pier (1545ft) divides the area between the protected Gulf Islands National Seashore and Navarre Beach Marine Park, which is especially popular with families.

Detour: Visit more than 1000 exotic animals, ride a safari train and feed giraffes at Gulf Breeze Zoo, a 20-minute drive from Navarre Beach.

3. Isla Blanca Park, South Padre Island, Texas

Best for surfing

Spring break hotspot South Padre Island has 34 miles of pristine white sand beaches with more than 25 access points – but for the best waves, head to Isla Blanca Park. Two parallel jetties extend a half-mile into the gulf, encouraging fast-moving sets to build and hollow walls to form. Storm-influenced swells roll in somewhat inconsistently year-round, but you can count on prime surf conditions in winter and hurricane season.

Planning tip: SPI is one of the world’s top kitesurfing destinations, offering both flat water and waves, plus ideal wind conditions and warm, shallow water. Prokite and Air Padre offer lessons and rentals.

Boardwalk to the beach at St Pete, Florida. Shutterstock

4. St Pete Beach, Florida

Best for families

Southwest of Tampa, St Pete Beach offers the best of both worlds: laid-back, family-friendly vibes and proximity to big city attractions like ZooTampa and Busch Gardens. The area’s best beaches, including St Pete Beach, Pass-a-Grille and Fort De Soto Park, offer shallow, clear water and occasional manatee sightings. For the ultimate kid-approved getaway, stay at TradeWinds Resort, with five pools, a three-story waterslide, mini golf, family pickleball lessons and "dive-in" movies.

5. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama

Best for a friend trip

While these neighboring towns both have fantastic beaches, accommodation, dining, water sports and other outdoor activities, Gulf Shores has more lively nightlife, and Orange Beach leans more laid-back. Charter a fishing trip, rent jet skis, explore the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail or take the ferry to Dauphin Island. And of course, schedule plenty of beach time. You can’t go wrong anywhere, but aptly named Shell Beach is a highlight. To escape the crowds, head to Fort Morgan Beach.

Detour: Stop into the Mobile Carnival Museum for a fascinating look at the history of Carnival and Mardi Gras. While New Orleans gets the spotlight, Mardi Gras actually started in Mobile in 1703.

6. Pensacola Beach, Florida

Best beach for adventure enthusiasts

It’s easier to list the adventures you can’t enjoy in Pensacola because the list of what you can enjoy seems endless. Snorkeling, scuba diving, surfing, boating, jet skiing, paddling, fishing, hiking, parasailing, ziplining, biking…the list goes on and on. The fact that Pensacola Beach itself is stunning is icing on the cake. Casino Beach, the main stretch, offers everything you could possibly want in a Gulf Coast beach, but for a quieter vibe, drive 15 minutes in either direction to Fort Pickens or Opal Beach.

Planning tip: The free Pensacola Beach Island Trolley runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day, serving downtown and several beach access points from Fort Pickens to Portofino Island Resort.

Pensacola, Florida and Orange Beach, Alabama. Shutterstock

7. Carillon Beach, Florida

Best beach for a romantic getaway

Enjoy a tranquil, upscale (but surprisingly affordable) retreat in this tiny town 15 minutes west of Panama City Beach and just outside the famed 30A. The gated community’s highlights include pastel-colored cottages, one mile of unspoiled, snow-white sand and a blissful lack of crowds. Bring a book, pick up some wine from father-and-daughter-owned Salty Bottle & Brew, and settle in for well-deserved R&R. For a night out, European-inspired Rosemary Beach is less than 10 minutes away.

8. Matagorda Beach, Texas

Best beach for camping

Camp directly on the sand at one of Texas’ prettiest beaches. Matagorda Beach sits two hours south of Houston, where the Colorado River empties into the gulf. Drive onto the 58-mile-long beach and boondock – "dry camp" without water or electricity. Pick a spot anywhere along the 23-mile stretch east of the river, or reserve a waterfront campsite or Airstream at Matagorda Bay Nature Park. West of the Colorado, the island has a secluded 35 miles accessible only by boat or kayak. West Beach is the popular spot, but you’ll likely see more seashells than people. Beach camping is free anywhere in the county for anyone with a vehicle permit.

Planning tip: Matagorda Bay Nature Park rents kayaks to the public for stints ranging from 4 to 24 hours.

Fishing at Henderson Beach State Park. xxcxxc/Shutterstock

9. Henderson Beach State Park, Destin, Florida

Best beach for fishing

Destin as a whole is a fisherman’s paradise, with deep water – specifically, the 100-fathom curve – closer to shore than anywhere in Florida. Thanks to an abundance of reefs, you’ll also find excellent inshore and surf fishing, with plentiful redfish, grouper, snapper, Spanish mackerel and pompano. Henderson Beach State Park, the area’s best for surf fishing, has a pristine beach flanked by 30-foot sand dunes, a nature trail and 60 campsites.

Detour: Wildly popular Crab Island, technically a huge submerged sandbar, is just off Destin’s coast. Rent a boat or book a tour to experience the vibrant, you-have-to-see-it-to-believe-it scene.

10. Ship Island, Mississippi

Best for getting away from it all

Even though it’s just a one-hour ferry ride from Gulfport, Ship Island feels like a world apart. Part of Gulf Islands National Seashore, you won’t find condos or a single restaurant on this undeveloped barrier island – just sugar-white sand and water that’s almost disarmingly clear. History buffs can explore Civil War-era Fort Massachusetts on free guided tours throughout the season.

Planning tip: Buy ferry tickets in advance, as they regularly sell out, especially for weekends. Carry-on items are strictly limited, so consider renting a cooler, umbrella and beach chairs on the island.