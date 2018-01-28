Welcome to Mississippi
Top experiences in Mississippi
Recent articles
Mississippi activities
New Orleans Dinner Cruise, Private Boat and Engine Room Tour
Your decadent night out in New Orleans begins with boarding the Steamboat Natchez in the French Quarter. The authentic paddle-wheel steamboat is the only one still operating on the mighty Mississippi River today. Pose for a photo as you board -- you'll receive a print as a souvenir of this exclusive experience that can only be booked through Viator!Uniformed ship staff will greet you with a Champagne cocktail served in a glass etched with an image of the Steamboat Natchez that's yours to keep. Then, follow your officer of the vessel guide on an exclusive private tour of the boat and its impressive, museum-quality engine room. Feel free to ask questions and take photos as you tour the magnificent steamboat. Afterward, take your reserved seat and listen to the live jazz band, Dukes of Dixeland. As you listen to the Grammy-nominated group play, enjoy a shrimp cocktail and glass of house wine. Then load up on scrumptious Louisiana favorites including Filé Gumbo and Louisiana style fish at the dinner buffet. Sit back, relax and delight in captivating night views of New Orleans as you cruise along the Mississippi for two hours. Before your luxurious dinner cruise concludes in the French Quarter, you'll also receive a commemorative Steamboat Natchez pin and Dukes of Dixieland CD as souvenirs of your memorable night on the Mississippi.Option 2:Receive all the luxuries of the original tour, but include an open bar (call brand select cocktails, beer and house wine) for the entire duration of the cruise.
Oak Alley and Laura Plantation Tour from New Orleans
Tour both Oak Alley and Laura Plantation during one trip. Travel in one of climate controlled mini buses with air suspension for a comfortable ride. This tour provides complimentary pickup and dropoff from select downtown New Orleans hotels.Laura, A Creole Plantation has a rich and unique history, from the home itself to the women that ran it. Uniquely enough, the plantation is now named after one of those very women. You will get to tour this over 200 year old sugarcane plantation. This tour will include a walk through of the main house as well as the slave quarters.Oak Alley is an antebellum plantation known for its stunning 300 year old alley of oak trees. This plantation was built in 1839 and faces the Mississippi river. These unique tree formations and the beautiful grounds in combination with the colorful history make this a must see destination while you are in New Orleans.After both locations have been visited you will be dropped off back at your New Orleans hotel accommodation.
Small-Group Louisiana Plantations Tour from New Orleans
After morning or afternoon pickup from your New Orleans hotel, enjoy a scenic, narrated drive along Lake Pontchartrain. Cross the Mississippi on a high suspended bridge and head a short distance upriver along the Great River Road to beautiful San Francisco Plantation, a family-owned, Steamboat-gothic style plantation. Learn about the colorful lives of the owners and their families as you tour the mansion, former slave cabins, a blacksmith's shop and schoolhouse. Next, head a bit farther upriver to Houmas House Plantation and Gardens and savor a mint julep (own expense) before your mansion tour. Admire the columned exterior of the Greek Revival-style mansion, nicknamed the ‘Sugar Palace.’ Then follow your guide through 16 lavish rooms filled with period furnishings and artwork from Louisiana artists. Stroll among gorgeous old oak trees and savor the warm breeze before hopping in your van for the drive back New Orleans. Your 6-hour tour ends with drop-off at your hotel.
Memphis City Tour and Riverboat Cruise
After pickup from your downtown Memphis hotel, Our professional humorous guides will help you discover downtown Memphis and the Mississippi river all in one package. You will see some of the most famous and infamous sites around our historical city. Sites such as Beale Street, which is a location where all the blues clubs are located and has become a major attraction here in Memphis. We will also show you Victorian Village which are homes built in the 1800's, two statues of the Kin Elvis Presley and B.B King. You will witness history at the Lorraine Hotel where Martin Luther King was assassinated on the balcony, Elvis Presley's beautiful Graceland and even a stop at A Schwab, a 120 year old general store. Don't forget about The Peabody Hotel to stop and see the March of the World Famous Ducks!Then there is The Island Queen, a historical paddle-wheel boat with three decks offering great views. We will cruise down the mighty Mississippi River and soak in the sights as you hear interesting commentary from your captain. Pass by Tom Lee Park, named after Tom Lee, a worker who jumped into the river to save the lives of 32 passengers of a sinking steamboat in 1925. Along the way, you'll learn all about the history of the river and discover how Mississippi influenced commerce in Memphis and the surrounding areas. After this combo tour, you’ll be taken back to your hotel.This tour is seasonal and operates from March - November.Please Note: This is a ticket and transportation package only. Admission tickets without transportation are not permitted.
Elvis Presley Birthplace Park Tour in Tupelo from Memphis
Get an early morning start with pickup from your accommodation in Memphis, and relax during the 1.5-hour drive across the Tennessee border into Mississippi. On arrival in Tupelo, hop off the coach to see the modest two-room house, built by Elvis' father, where The King was born and raised.Your 2-hour guided tour features major points of interest that Elvis frequented, such as his elementary school, the Assembly of God church where he was exposed to Gospel music, and the soda fountain where he shared drinks with his friends. Hear tales from his childhood and the beginning of his career, such as the time his mother persuaded him to purchase a guitar instead of a rifle at Tupelo Hardware.At Elvis Presley Birthplace Park, you'll also view a statue of Elvis at 13 years old. See the museum, chapel, a 'Memphis-bound' car, and exhibits including the Walk of Life, Fountain of Life, and Story Wall. Admire the views from Elvis Presley Lake before return transport to Memphis.Note: A minimum of two people per booking is required for this tour.
Swamp and Bayou Tour
Your half-day tour begins at the Steamboat Natchez dock in New Orleans' French Quarter. Here, board a comfortable coach bus for a journey across the vast Mississippi. On reaching the launch point, you’ll transfer to a cruising boat for your po’ boy lunch (which also includes chips and bottled water) in tow. As your boat glides slowly along, guides fill you in on the mysteries of the area as well as the meaning of Cajun “joie de vivre,” a phrase that captures the ways in which local residents enjoy life. Discover how the seafood gathered from these waters provides a wide assortment of cuisine and observe the nesting grounds of alligators, egrets, raccoons, nutria, and many snakes species. During warmer months, its easy to spot local wildlife so have your binoculars and camera ready. You’ll also learn about the disappearance of area wetlands due to erosion and efforts that are being made to restore this vital habitat. When your swamp adventure is through, enjoy a leisurely coach ride back to New Orleans, where your 4-hour tour concludes at the Steamboat Natchez dock.