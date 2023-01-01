Elvis Presley's Birthplace

A pilgrimage site for those who kneel before the King. The two-room original structure has a new roof and furniture, but no matter the decor – it was within these humble walls that Elvis was born on January 8, 1935, where he learned to play the guitar and began to dream big. Sit on the porch swing and soak it all in. His family's church, where Elvis was bitten by the music bug, has been transported and restored here, as well.

The museum spotlights Elvis' family tree and childhood in Tupelo, with photographs, family heirlooms and Elvis-worn apparel.

