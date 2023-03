An 'X' on the wooden floor marks where rock and roll began. On this spot, on his 11th birthday, Elvis bought his first guitar. He'd wanted a rifle, but his mom said she'd pay the difference if he chose a guitar, which was a higher price. Gladys, and the world, won out. Open since 1926, this welcoming, old-school hardware store sells a little bit of everything, from light bulbs to pocket knives to door hinges. And yes, guitars.