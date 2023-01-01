Whether it's a voice from overhead yelling at you to 'keep on moving,' graphic photos of lynchings hitting you with a gut punch, or the towering wall of mugshots of Freedom Riders stopping you in your tracks, the exhibits at this compelling new museum keep you on high alert. The national Civil Rights movement is explored through the lens of the fight for racial equality in Mississippi, with eight exhibit halls tackling the key eras. Plan to spend a half-day.

Short videos delve into several noteworthy events, including the murder of Emmett Till and the disappearance and deaths of three activists in 1964. The central 'This Little Light of Mine' gallery, with its music and its focus on movement heroes, is an inspiring place to recharge while exploring the exhibit areas.

Dual admission with the adjacent Mississippi Civil Rights Museum offers a bit of a discount (adult/child 4-18yr $15/8).