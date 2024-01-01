International Museum of Muslim Cultures

This small museum has a few interesting exhibitions on Timbuktu and Moorish Spain, and hosts rotating exhibitions on other Muslim majority societies. While the stuff on display isn't super-penetrating, this spot serves as a decent introduction to the larger Muslim world for those who are unfamiliar with it.
Mississippi Civil Rights Museum
0.53 MILES
Museum of Mississippi History

In the ten-minute introductory film, the voice of God himself, Mississippian Morgan Freeman, introduces visitors to this compelling new museum. Exhibits…
0.55 MILES
Medgar Evers Home Museum

It's hard not to get chills while touring the ranch-style home where Civil Rights activist Medgar Evers was murdered in 1963. Evers was standing outside…
3.38 MILES
Smith Robertson Museum & Cultural Center

Housed in Mississippi's first public school for African American children is the alma mater of Richard Wright, author of Black Boy among many other works…
0.55 MILES
Mississippi Museum of Art

Special exhibits are a highlight, covering a fascinating range of artists and styles, with a focus on Mississippi themes. Pottery from long-running…
0.08 MILES
Eudora Welty House & Garden

Literature buffs should plan to tour the Pulitzer Prize–winning author's Tudor Revival house, where she lived for more than 75 years. It's now a true…
1.64 MILES
Old Capitol Museum

The state's Greek Revival capitol building from 1839 to 1903 now houses a Mississippi history museum filled with films and exhibits. You'll learn that…
0.38 MILES
Mississippi Museum of Natural Science

Tucked way back in Lefleur's Bluff State Park is this museum, which houses exhibits on the natural flora and fauna of Mississippi. It also has aquariums,…
2.5 MILES
Tucked way back in Lefleur's Bluff State Park is this museum, which houses exhibits on the natural flora and fauna of Mississippi. It also has aquariums,…
