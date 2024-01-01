International Museum of Muslim Cultures

Mississippi

This small museum has a few interesting exhibitions on Timbuktu and Moorish Spain, and hosts rotating exhibitions on other Muslim majority societies. While the stuff on display isn't super-penetrating, this spot serves as a decent introduction to the larger Muslim world for those who are unfamiliar with it.

