Medgar Evers Home

It's hard not to get chills while touring the ranch-style home where Civil Rights activist Medgar Evers was murdered in 1963. Evers was standing outside the house in the carport when Byron De La Beckwith shot him from across the street. The bullet tore into the house and the bullet holes are still visible. You can read the historic marker on the lawn and some information in the carport, or call house curator Minnie Watson to schedule a tour.

The home was named a National Historic Landmark in 2017, and at press time there were plans for the National Park Service to assume management of the house, currently owned by Tougaloo University.